Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts clinched the Sprint Cup title with one of the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo from Team WRT. For its part, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Côme Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen have won the Endurance Cup championship for Ferrari. Perfect sample of the great alternatives that have been experienced throughout an intense, vibrant and exciting 2021 season of GT World Challenge Europe. Even if the overall title also went to Vanthoor and Weerts, there has been no clear dominator throughout a campaign in which the GT3 championship has returned to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Sprint Cup there has been a script of a certain tyranny on the part of the Belgian duo formed by Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts. At the controls of Team WRT’s Audi # 32, Vanthoor and Weerts closed the season with a total of four victories. It is true that Maro Engel and Luca Stolz have also won four wins at the controls of the Mercedes # 6 of the TokSport WRT team, but three of these victories came when the title was almost sentenced or fully defined. Along the way, the pair formed by Raffaele Marciello and Timur Boguslavskiy have also achieved at least one victory in one of the races, as well as the Spanish Albert Costa with his partner Nobert Siedler.

The Endurance Cup has moved in other directions in 2021Even if the # 63 Lamborghini of Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli and Marco Mapelli has achieved three of the five poles at stake. And it is that in the end the guys from Orange1 FFF Racing have only turned these poles into a victory, the one achieved at the Nürburgring. But nevertheless, champions Alessandro Pier Guidi, Côme Ledogar and Nicklas Nielsen managed to win the 24 Hours of Spa, also adding a great booty of points in the intermediate points of the race. A key performance for Iron Lynx’s Ferrari # 51 to finally be the GT3 champion at the end of the year in Barcelona.

These are all the champions of the GT World Challenge Europe 2021 Read news

Although it is difficult to focus on two 45 minute videos all the action of a championship of the stature of GTWC Europe, due to the many nuances and fights in each class and the very different configurations of its events, with five sprint events and as many endurance events, SRO Motorsports has published two videos as a summary of a campaign that has been the demonstration of the power of the GT3, since numerous manufacturers and teams have opted for the Stéphane Ratel championship to compete in a year in which the effects of the economic and health crisis have still been felt.