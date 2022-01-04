These days, among some things and others, many of us gather at home several wrapping paper rolls. Especially those of us who like to pack, and we want the packaging to be different from each other, we end up having at home for Christmas, and also for birthdays and other celebrations, many beautiful wrapping papers but in formats that are difficult to store comfortably without being spoil.

The rolls are usually very long and do not fit in drawers or normal boxes, if we fold them the paper ends up deteriorating and if we place them vertically in cabinets, for example, we are condemning the space that would actually be used for other things. So the best thing is to get some special organizer in which to keep all wrapping paper rolls together, without risk of deterioration, like this transparent bag that costs 10.45 euros on Amazon.

Clear Christmas gift wrapping bag, clean and tidy sturdy plastic organizer and convenient handles for carrying wrapping paper (Pack of 1)

There are organizers of different shapes and sizes, but they all have in common that they are elongated so that the rolls fit well stretched and that they have handles for easy transport. In the image we see the storage bag for wrapping paper from The Twiddlers that costs 14.49 euros.





THE TWIDDLERS – Storage Bag for Christmas Wrapping Paper Roll – Sturdy and Reliable – Organizer for Wrapping Paper Rolls, Labels, Bows and Accessories.

The Ohuhu model, pictured above, made with tear resistant and waterproof Oxford fabric, in black, is worth 21.37 euros.





Ohuhu Gift Wrapping Paper Storage Bag, Papers Organizer, Made of 600D Tear Resistant and Waterproof Oxford Cloth, 103cm, Holds 18-24 Standard Rolls (Black)

The Com-four bag in white and green It is priced at 13.99 euros.





com-four® Gift Wrap Storage – Gift Wrap Organizer – Gift Wrap Bag – Storage for Gift Wrap Rolls (White Green)

This other bag in blue, to hold up to 10 rolls of wrapping paper is worth 13.84 euros.





Gift wrap bag – holds up to 10 wrapping paper rolls

There are several of the Joiedomi brand organizers modelsIn the photo we see one designed to hang for 18.99 euros, but there are also the other formats, both the cylindrical and transparent and the rectangular and opaque.





Joiedomi Hanging Double-sided Wrapping Paper Organizer (45.7 x 40.6 cm)

This other waterproof storage bag with double stitching in black is worth only 11.99 euros.





Kovshuiwe Christmas Wrapping Paper Storage Bag, Storage Bag, Waterproof 600D Oxford, Anti-Wind, Double Stitching Technique (Black, 82x13x34cm)

This clear window Christmas wrapping paper storage bag is Available in various colors and it costs 16.99 euros.





SMLJFO Christmas Gift Wrap Storage Bag, Cylindrical Bag, Gift Wrap Organizer, with Clear Window (106 x 22cm), Red

And we close with this wrapping paper container with transparent pockets, ideal to place under the bed for 21.49 euros.





SUREH Gift Wrap Containers, Under Bed Wrapping Paper Organizer, with Clear Pockets to Hold Multiple Wrapping Paper Rolls

