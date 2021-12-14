The purchase recommendations that Amazon establishes depend on our purchase and browsing history. Accessing the Amazon browsing history We can remove all the elements to prevent you from showing us personalized advertising. In this case, this option is specific to each device on which we have our Amazon account open, so we will have to delete the browsing history on each of them separately.

Any Amazon account can be hacked and that is why we must protect it with two-step verification, in addition to establishing one strong password . To activate two-step verification we can use applications such as Google Authentificator . After configuring the application, we will have to go to Amazon to the two-step verification section and activate it. We can also choose to use our mobile phone to receive a one-time password, but it is safer to do so through an application.

Whether we like it or not, Amazon is present in our lives. Although we have not used an Amazon account directly, it is likely that we have used one of their devices such as their Echo smart speakers or a Kindle. If at any time we have used Amazon devices or services, we should check that our Privacy settings is in order. By improving the privacy settings, for example, we can prevent Alexa from being able to listen to our conversations.

Delete Alexa recordings

Amazon keeps a copy of each of the Alexa voice commands. Accessing the Alexa privacy settings we can remove them. On this page if we go to “Voice recordings” we can enable voice removal. This will allow us to erase the history of Alexa by eliminating the voice commands “Alexa, delete everything I told you today.” We have the option of choosing how long we want to keep the recordings for. Unfortunately, there is no option to completely stop saving your smart device history altogether, with three months being the shortest option.

We can also go to the option “Help improve Alexa” and disable the use of voice recordings. This will prevent Amazon from using our recordings. The downside here may be that Alexa can become less accurate when detecting voice commands.

Hide public profile

Our public profile on Amazon is visible by default. This means that all comments we post or badges we receive are visible to all users. However, Amazon allows us to make our profile more private. To perform this action you have to go to “Public activity settings” and enable the option “hide all activity from your public profile”.

1-Click Function

Amazon allows us to use a feature called 1-Click to make all of our purchases quickly. A great option for faster payments, but can lead to an impulsive purchase. If you want to avoid buying by accident, it is best to disable this option. You can disable this preference through the page Amazon 1-Click setup.

Delete old addresses

The best option is to set the address we use the most as the default shipping address account and delete all the ones we no longer need. We can do it through Amazon address book so that any of our addresses are the default in subsequent orders.

We also have the possibility to configure a default payment method in all our purchases through our purchasing preferences and configure different cards.

Reduce Amazon device tracking

Through our Amazon account we can also configure the privacy of the Kindle, Echo and Fire TV devices. We can access the page of “Digital Privacy Center” and access each device to disable settings that we are not interested in. For example, we can choose not to receive tracking data from any of the devices.

Delete saved WiFi passwords

Amazon saves WiFi passwords to make the connection faster. If you prefer that Amazon does not have this data you can always delete it. All you have to do is go to the section “Saved WiFi passwords” and delete the data.

Kindle book preferences

If you use a Kindle frequently, Amazon’s privacy settings and content page has a lot of preferences that should be reviewed. We can enable and disable if we want the updates of our Kindle are done automatically. For the vast majority of users it is convenient to always have the latest version available, but there are some cases in which we may not be interested in updating. For example, if we want to keep a copy of a book that we bought as it was the first day.