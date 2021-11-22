9 recommendations to remove bad odors from the washing machine

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

If you want to eliminate the unpleasant smell that this appliance gives off, don’t forget to clean the rubber, the filter and even the pipes. Learn how to do it.

Last update: November 21, 2021

The washing machine does not wash itself! Are you one of those who takes it for granted that when washing clothes, soap and water also clean the machine? Nothing of that. Knowing how to remove bad smells from the washing machine is necessary if you want to prevent your clothes from being ruined.

Keeping the washing machine fresh and smelling good is very important. And you may not pay much attention to this task until you are affected.

Attention! Here are the main causes that your washing machine smells bad

Clothes are supposed to have a pleasant and even comforting scent. But there are certain habits that, although they seem innocent, cause a bad smell in the washing machine and put the good condition of your clothes at risk:

After each wash, you close the washing machine. It is a very common mistake, but with a little attention you can avoid it. It turns out that this habit limits air circulation, which causes moisture to be trapped.

Always wash with cold water . Setting the washing machine to do its job in 40 degree Celsius water will allow the bacteria that thrive in the area to die.

. Setting the washing machine to do its job in 40 degree Celsius water will allow the bacteria that thrive in the area to die. Don’t you clean the rubber in the washing machine? Mistake, this is one of the dirt’s favorite places to stay.

Mistake, this is one of the dirt’s favorite places to stay. You exaggerate in the use of detergent, bleach and fabric softener . Ironic, but large amounts of foam can stain clothes. If there are remains on the fabric, they can cause allergies.

. Ironic, but large amounts of foam can stain clothes. If there are remains on the fabric, they can cause allergies. You leave the wet drum waiting for it to dry on its own . The long periods that this area of ​​the machine remains wet allow germs to flourish.

. The long periods that this area of ​​the machine remains wet allow germs to flourish. You fill the washing machine to the brim. If you tend to fill your washing machine to the limit to minimize costs, think twice. Loading the drum to three-quarters of its capacity is ideal.

Ways to remove bad odors from inside the washing machine

With use, while washing soiled and stained clothing in the washing machine, a combination of body oil, detergent residue and dirt accumulates and becomes trapped in the appliance. Here is the step by step to clean the washing machine and remove bad odors.

The amount of chemical products that we use in the wash influences the production of odor or not.

1. Front or top loading?

Although front-loading washers are more efficient in many respects, are more likely to absorb bad odors if proper hygiene is not performed. What happens is that the front loaders fill the drum halfway, so the tub spins the laundry.

But if you instead use generic soap in this washing machine design, you run the risk of dirt and suds creating an amalgam. This, along with the humid heat from the appliance, is the ideal breeding ground for mold and mildew to grow. As it is, the front loading tubs need a more detailed cleaning.

2. What do you need to clean and remove bad odors from the washing machine?

The list of ingredients and useful tools is as follows:

White vinegar.

Bleach.

Baking soda.

Liquid detergent.

Hot water.

Rubber gloves.

Cleaning cloths.

Toothbrush.

3. Start by cleaning the dispensers

It is advisable to remove all the dispensers from inside the tub and put them to soak in a bucket full of water, with white vinegar and about 4 tablespoons of bicarbonate. In this way, the dirt will be removed and only the grooves and recesses will be carved the next day with the help of a toothbrush.

Rinse with tap water and dry with a clean cloth. So, do not forget a wet towel of vinegar and water, clean the nooks and crannies of the boxes where the dispensers go. Finish by drying and putting everything in its place to help remove bad odors from your washing machine.

4. Clean the tub of the washing machine with white vinegar.

Known for its antibacterial power, vinegar is an effective product as a cleaning agent. In addition to its low price, it will eliminate unpleasant odors from the machine drum.

A heaping cup of white vinegar is enough. Pour it into the detergent dispenser and then select the normal wash cycle; runs the function with hot water.

There are some smart washers that need a load of laundry to get operational. In this case, you can put in some old cloths. Do you feel that the drum has not been completely clean? Repeat the process, but substitute a cup of bleach for the white vinegar.

In both cases, at the end of the cycle with the product you must put a vacuum cycle. Then dry the area and leave the washing machine open.

5. Do you know how to clean the rubbers in the washing machine? We tell you

The rubbers on water-powered appliances are breeding grounds for germs and mold. The recommendation is to clean the rubber at least once a month. This will prevent dirt from sticking to the place.

Turn off the washing machine and open the door. Pull the rubber in your direction, but don’t pull it all the way out. Make a combination of bleach with detergent. Soak a cloth with the mixture and scrub the rubber until the dirt is removed. If the gum is very damaged, it is advisable to moisten it with the mixture and leave it to rest for about 5 minutes. After time, scrub the gum with the toothbrush until the remains are removed and finish by wiping the area with a damp cloth. Then remove the excess of the mixture with a damp cloth of lukewarm water. Dry the area with a cloth. If you think it is necessary, use the rubber gloves to avoid mistreating your hands. Leave the rubber in its place of origin. Make sure everything fits perfectly.

6. Don’t forget to clean the filter

Washer filter is full of lint, soap residue, bleach, and fabric softener. And against all this dirt, a mixture of vinegar and baking soda is just the thing.

Keep in mind that these wastes solidify over time and can clog the drain channel of the washing machine.

The washing machine must not contain water. To do this, it performs a preventive emptying cycle. Turn it off and unplug it from the outlet. Loosen the filter system very carefully. If you don’t know how to do it, check the manufacturer’s manual. Take out the filter and throw away all the remains deposited in it. Then rub the surface with a tissue or toothbrush moistened with the vinegar and baking soda mixture. Rinse with tap water and dry the system. Do not forget to clean the filter area that is inside the machine. Once everything is clean, put the filter in place and close the box.

7. A high temperature vacuum wash

Some manufacturers recommend running the washing machine without clothes, at about 90 degrees Celsius. This temperature should eliminate both germs and odors and sweep away any accumulation of detergent or lime.

Pour vinegar or bleach into the detergent compartment. Start the machine in a short cycle. Then dry the inside of the washer and leave the door open for air flow.

8. Check the hot and cold water pipes and drain

Have you applied the above steps, but a stench still lingers? Don’t worry, don’t call a professional.

Check the pipe first and consider cleaning it. The bad smell can come from there. Use a specialized product to unclog drains and remove waste blockages in washing machines. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

9. The outside also matters

A cloth with water and vinegar is enough for the outside of the washing machine. Try to do it every time you use the machine. This prevents the surface from being covered with dust.

If your washer is a top-load washer, you may need to pay attention to the cracks in the honeycomb and the door. In these areas dirt tends to hide.

Cleaning the machine should be frequent to avoid accumulating debris that is more difficult to remove later.

Preventive tips to keep your washing machine clean

Taking some measures to prevent your washing machine from getting a bad smell is easier than you think. Also, it can save you a lot of inconvenience.

Here are a few tips:

Clean the washing machine at least once a month. Following the aforementioned recommendations.

More is not better. Do not fill your washing machine to the full load allowed.

When you finish using the appliance, wipe it dry with a clean cloth . If possible, pour a few drops of essential oil over it.

. If possible, pour a few drops of essential oil over it. Leave the door of the washing machine open for at least 3 hours after the job is done.

Use mesh bags for small items to prevent them from slipping through any crevice in the appliance.

As soon as the cycle ends, take out the clothes. This prevents moisture from forming.

This prevents moisture from forming. Are you going on a trip? Turn off the water and disconnect the equipment.

If your finances allow it, opt for a high-efficiency detergent.

Win the battle against the bad smell of your washing machine

The constant use of the washing machine makes it smell bad over time. Every month you must clean it thoroughly if you do not want your clothes, instead of having the smell of rich baby softener, have an unpleasant one.

Be careful with the cleaning products you use to remove bad odors. Remember that you can damage the paint in the washing machine. To be sure, read the label.

It might interest you …