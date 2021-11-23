9 mistakes that cause mold to grow in your home

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

Mold tends to grow easily in warm, humid spaces. Therefore, you should avoid making some mistakes in your home. Discover them!

Mold in the home is a health risk, and You may be making mistakes that cause it to form. For example, humidifiers or air diffusers are increasingly present in houses with cold and dry climates; however, in the long term, these kits can create permanent moisture on walls or other surfaces.

However, as a article published in the magazine Plos One, the presence of mold and moisture in the home increases the risk of diseases such as asthma. Thus, to avoid this and other risks, it is important to correct those errors that appear in their appearance. We reveal them in detail below.

Mistakes that cause mold to form in the home

Although mold is important in nature, since influences the decomposition of organisms, you will not want to host it in your house. Not only will it ruin your structures, it can compromise your health and that of your family. To prevent it from thriving, be sure to avoid the following mistakes.

1. The bathroom does not have adequate ventilation

Warmth and humidity, two characteristics necessary for some bacteria, molds and fungi to grow. Unfortunately, most bathrooms are humid and warm, making this area of ​​the home ideal for mold growth. What can you do about it? It guarantees the air flow in the place, opening doors and windows.

If you don’t have windows, consider incorporating an exhaust fan in the bathroom. On the other hand, it is important that you keep the surfaces dry. If possible, do a superficial cleaning to remove possible water deposits. Also, have a dry cloth handy to dry the countertop of the washbasin.

The bathroom is one of the wettest spaces in the home. Therefore, it should be cleaned regularly to prevent mold growth.

2. Indoor plants are overwatered

It usually happens, many worry about the hydration of their silver; however, in an attempt to ensure good fluid, excess water is applied to them. This situation not only affects the health of the plant, but also causes humidity and the formation of fungi.

What’s wrong with this? Aside from possible damage to walls or surfaces, sensitive people will experience allergic reactions. For this reason, if you see white mold soil in the pots, you should throw it out..

Use a spoon to scoop up the contaminated soil and put fresh soil in its place. So, look for information on how often you should water each species of plant, or wait until more than half of the land is dry.

3. Excess steam is produced when cooking

Steamed food is very healthy, and we are not going to recommend that you give it up. Instead, open windows and doors while you have pots of boiling water. Also, if you have an extractor, put it into operation during cooking. Use the pot lids while cooking, and try to wait for the preparation to lose a bit of heat before removing them.

On the other hand, spill that arises, spill that you should clean up immediately. Dirty dishes and utensils are another factor to avoid. Large piles of soaked dishes and pots help to keep the kitchen moist, which leads to mold growth. Don’t forget to spread out the tea towels after use.

4. Carpet spills are overlooked

Any surface with moisture is a potential to develop fungi. Yes, rugs are no exception. Think twice before not immediately addressing a spill on this surface, even if it’s just water. This is one of the mistakes that causes mold to form in the home.

In fact, a timely cleaning can save you some inconvenience, such as permanent stains on the carpet or the floor, if the liquid leaks there. Of course, the most important thing is that it prevents mold growth. Remove the mat, clean it and let it dry very well before putting it back on.

5. There is an accumulation of objects in confined spaces

You don’t have to be a compulsive hoarder; in most homes there is a space for those objects that are used remotely. But if this place is not cleaned regularly, it is a conducive environment for mold to grow. Rodents and vermin may even infect the home.

Don’t wait for the fret room to get out of control. Try to do quarterly cleaning days to remove things that have expired or that you will not use anymore. In this way, it will be easier to notice the development of mold in time.

6. Small leaks are ignored

Small leaks from faucets, pipes or leaks are the main oversights that mold forms in homes. Regarding this, once again observation comes into play as the main method of prevention. What should you look for? Leaks in the walls, ceilings or surfaces near water sources and water leaks in pipes or taps.

Don’t forget to inspect the area and connections for the toilet, washer, dryer, dishwasher, tanks, and water heaters. Did you find any leaks that compromise the structure of the house? Call a specialist as soon as possible; No matter how small the leak, do not delay repairing it.

7. Wet towels are left stacked

The rush of day-to-day life may force you to overlook some tasks, such as putting wet towels to dry after taking a shower. This, like leaving wet clothes in a pile, makes it easier for mold to grow.

As a result, the clothes or towels acquire a bad odor and may deteriorate. To avoid it, spreads the clothes and allows them to dry completely, preferably in sunlight, before putting it in the basket or closet.

After each use, it is important to put the towels to dry. Otherwise, they can be the place for fungus growth.

8. Stacks of cardboard boxes are stored

Beware of storing huge amounts of cardboard in humid places. Basements and garages are usually those spaces where cardboard boxes with Christmas, Halloween or other festivities are kept. If this is your case, try waterproofing the storage area. Keep in mind that mold thrives on damp cardboard.

Another way to reduce the risk of mold growth is to use plastic containers to replace cardboard boxes. But if this is not an option for you, try to separate the boxes enough to allow air to circulate between them. Similarly, some cat litter or charcoal slides will help control humidity in the place.

9. Fresh firewood is kept inside the house

Fresh firewood releases moisture as it ages. Therefore, if you keep it inside the house, even in the garage, you should be aware of the possible growth of mold. If possible, store it outside that is protected from rain or other factors, but has good air flow.

Prevent mold from forming in your home

Mold can thrive quickly if you don’t take special care. Leaving towels piled up for a long time or forgetting to ventilate the bathroom are some of the mistakes that cause mold to form in the home.

The big problem is that this compromises health, since it triggers allergic reactions and respiratory problems. Not to mention that too they damage structures by forming dark spots or deterioration of materials. So, pay attention if you are committing the aforementioned faults and get to work.

