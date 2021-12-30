The matcha tea It is one of the most famous drinks that comes from Japan, a country where, in addition to being drunk, it is eaten, snorted and is used topically.

All of this is due to big benefits that you have, which we show below.

Matcha tea benefits

First of all, is its enormous antioxidant effect for its large amounts of polyphenols, such as catechin. This antioxidant effect helps reduce free radicals, which are the main cause of cell damage.

GOT and GPT, when high in laboratory tests, are a consequence of liver damage. Some studies have seen that consuming matcha tea, helps reduce the amount of these enzymes.





Improved attention, reaction time and memory thanks to L-theanine.

thanks to L-theanine. Helps lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, so it can be attributed a cardioprotective effect .

. Thanks to its taste and its organoleptic properties, it can help to reduce body fat because it helps to calm oral anxiety, that is, anxiety about consuming palatable food.

9 healthy recipes based on matcha

Next, we leave you 11 recipes that can be prepared with matcha tea.

Matcha tea and banana cake

If you like sponge cakes, you will love this recipe. A healthy and delicious way to eat cakes without making you feel bad.

Green smoothie

This is an example of a healthy breakfast based on kale or kale, arugula, 1 apple cored and chopped, 1 pear cored and chopped, juice of 1 lemon, coconut milk, 3 ice cubes (optional), 1 c . of matcha powder.

Matcha muffin

As with the sponge cake, this is also a healthy way to eat a muffin for breakfast or a snack.

Powerful tubs of chia and matcha seeds

If one day you have guests and you want to surprise them, with this pot you will surely surprise them. Healthier, impossible!

Matcha Coconut Sweet Bites

Another way to have a healthy breakfast or snack, and what better companion than coconut, which is rich in healthy fats.

This recipe could be very good for endurance athletes for its high amount of healthy date sugars.





Matcha pancake

This is a delicious dessert that is easy to prepare and very good. But as with all desserts, we have to know eat them in their proper measure.

White chocolate, matcha and macadamia cookies.

We pass with another dessert that in general tends to like a lot thanks to white chocolate and macadamia nuts, one of the healthiest nuts that exist.

Matcha Eclairs

Eclairs are buns that are usually made of cream or chocolate, but thanks to matcha we can give it a twist and enjoy all its flavor.

