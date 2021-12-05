9 foods that help reduce gas

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Ginger, yogurt, fennel or pineapple are foods that help you reduce gas. Including them in the day-to-day helps reduce these sometimes annoying symptoms.

the December 05, 2021.

The presence of gas in the digestive system is something that happens on a regular basis. For some people these can be very annoying and painful. Fortunately, There are foods that help reduce gas and that can be useful in this situation.

In addition, some eating habits such as eating slowly, calmly and without speaking should be taken into account. Do you want to know more about it? Next, we will tell you what foods you can eat to deal with flatulence and abdominal bloating.

What are gases?

Some people suffer from intestinal gas that causes severe abdominal pain.

Flatulence, or gas, is a normal process within the digestion itself. There are ways to eliminate them such as belching or wind and most people do not notice them.

But sometimes they can get trapped in the digestive tract and cause pain, swelling, a feeling of fullness, or discomfort. In these cases, many of the people who suffer from them feel great discomfort.

Although they are not considered a disease, they can sometimes compromise the day-to-day life and quality of life of those affected. Actually, they are a symptom that indicates the presence of excess air in the digestive tract, the most common causes of which are usually the following:

Swallowing a large amount of air when eating.

Eating too much or too much of certain foods.

Inability to digest some substances.

Alteration of colon bacteria.

Certain diseases such as celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s disease, lactose intolerance or gastroesophageal reflux.

Some of these are more or less easy to modify through small changes in the eating routine. Too, It is useful to use foods that favor the elimination of gases both to prevent them and to alleviate them once appear.

Nevertheless, a doctor should be consulted if these are persistent or severe. Also if they are accompanied by vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, weight loss or presence of blood in the stool.

These are the foods that help reduce gas

The fermented ones stimulate the natural production of postbiotic products that favor the reduction of gases.

1. Yogurt and kefir

These two dairy derivatives contain an interesting number and variety of probiotic bacteria. In accordance with some investigations. these could modify the composition of the colon flora and reduce gas production.

What’s more, has been shown through studies that probiotics may be helpful in reducing bloating and flatulence due to irritable bowel syndrome. On the other hand, they can be a suitable dairy for people with lactose intolerance.

2. Ginger: in the top of foods that help reduce gas

This root native to China is well known for its medicinal properties. Ginger it works well to prevent dyspepsia, bloating, and gas. It also has a carminative effect and reduces intestinal cramps, which is very effective in helping to calm gas when they appear.

Taking a ginger infusion (1 or 2 slices) half an hour before meals is one of the best ways to improve digestion. Also, you can chew dried ginger after meals.

It is necessary to take into account that there are some contraindications in its use. It can interfere with some medications (anticoagulants, antiplatelets, steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, thrombolytics, antihypertensives, and hypoglycemic agents). Also, it is better to abstain during pregnancy and lactation.

3. Banana

The bananas They are easy to eat fruits and also very easy to digest. What’s more, soften stool and promote intestinal transit due to the presence of dietary fiber

The type of carbohydrate they contain (resistant starch) is not digested in the stomach and reaches the colon intact. There, it serves as food for intestinal bacteria and stimulates their growth. In addition, after fermentation, beneficial compounds appear in some digestive disorders.

4. Kombucha

It is a fermented drink made from black tea or green tea. Kombucha tea is another of the foods that help reduce gas, as it is known for its probiotic effects similar to those of yogurt.

Its use has become very fashionable in recent years and it seems safe in healthy people in small amounts. However, in the absence of studies on its safety seems not to be indicated in pregnant women and people with serious lung, heart or kidney diseases.

5. More foods that help you reduce gas: pineapple and papaya

These two tropical fruits contain natural enzymes that help the digestive system to break down the fibers in food. In addition, both are known for their great contribution of nutrients, among which antioxidants and vitamin C stand out.

6. Fennel bulb

FennelFoenicum vulgare) is a very aromatic plant that is grown for gastronomic use. Also, it presents interesting effects at the digestive level, then calms intestinal spasms, relaxes the muscles and relieves gas and bloating.

The bulb of the plant can be used in the kitchen in a multitude of dishes such as salads, stir-fries or stews or, even, combined with those more flatulent foods and thus improve digestion.

7. Umeboshi plum

This variety of fermented plum is native to Japan. Its sour taste It favors salivary secretion, the digestion of food in the stomach and the intestinal movement.

8. Pumpkin

Cooked pumpkin is a very soft and easily digestible vegetable. It contains fiber, water and potassium that contribute to the elimination of liquids and thus improves the feeling of bloating and fullness.

9. Plants that help eliminate gases

There are some medicinal plants with positive properties to alleviate this problem. Most of them are aromatic, bitter, digestive and carminative. Among the most prominent are chamomile, mint, cinnamon, cumin, dandelion or lemon balm.

Other positive habits to accompany food that help reduce gas

As you have seen, there are foods that help improve gas and bloating. In this sense, It is also positive to adopt a series of habits that contribute greatly to improve the situation.

Eat slow and chew well.

Do not speak when eating to avoid a greater air intake.

Eat several smaller meals a day.

Avoid carbonated drinks and flatulent foods, as well as excessive fiber intake.

Practice mild or moderate physical exercise regularly.

No Smoking.

Adding foods that promote the elimination of gases helps to improve this common problem

The presence of gases in the digestive system is something that occurs normally as part of the digestion process. These can be evacuated by the mechanisms that the organism itself has and do not represent a problem.

However, sometimes they are more abundant, frequent or even painful. In this situation, There are lifestyle habits and foods that promote the expulsion of gases and that can be adopted on a day-to-day basis.. These serve both to prevent their appearance and to help eliminate them.

However, even if it is a frequent situation, it is necessary to first consult with the doctor. This is necessary because behind this symptom could be some disease, mechanical problems of the digestive tract or food intolerances.

