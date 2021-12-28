9 decorating tricks that can improve your health

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 8 minutes

The spaces we inhabit, and the elements and objects that compose them, have an important influence on people. However, it is not common for us to reflect on how decoration can improve health.

Interior design not only seeks to improve the aesthetic conditions of spaces, but also focuses on technical, utility and comfort needs. In relation to this, the idea is to take advantage of the places and get their maximum potential to generate well-being and comfort.

Favorable environmental conditions that promote comprehensive health, including psychological and emotional aspects, are increasingly important. Decoration is not out of this field!

How does the decoration influence to improve health and well-being?

An investigation titled Architecture and health. Learning from the disease, notes that the design of the spaces has varied over time according to the needs of the time. In this sense, architecture has been greatly influenced by various pandemics and diseases. In conclusion, the designs we know today are determined by hygiene issues.

On the other hand, there is a concept known as emotional interior design, which has become popular in recent years. It is about understanding how certain elements favor the appearance of emotions in people.

Well-worked emotional interior design can become a therapeutic interior design that makes us feel better and brings us calm and serenity. ~ Susana cots ~

Also, a decoration strategically thought to promote health It is also related to caring for the environment and a more sustainable lifestyle. The decoration must favor a comfortable and safe movement through the spaces of the house.

Decoration tricks to improve health

Despite the fact that health is a topic that we usually associate with doctors, dentists and psychologists, the sciences are increasingly inclined to have a more comprehensive and interdisciplinary approach. In this sense, decoration has begun to be linked to well-being.

1. Choose the correct colors

Colors have an important influence on people’s moods. In fact, there is a field of study known as color psychology, which analyzes how we behave or react to the stimuli of the various tones.

An article titled Stimuli and chromatic experiences in the interior space, points out that a good choice in the color selection of the spaces is favorable for the lives of the people who inhabit the house. In addition, it adds that color has the quality of transforming the environment.

Therefore, before painting the house or any room, It is convenient to consult what effect the desired tonality will have on the moods. Highly saturated colors create agitation. For this reason, red or orange are recommended for small accents and not for large areas. Blue, on the other hand, brings relaxation and tranquility.

Choosing the colors is no small task. Each tone awakens specific moods in people.

2. Look at the ergonomics

This recommendation is important when designing a space to work at home. The choice of chairs, sofas, tables and beds, with their respective mattresses, should be done to promote good posture. In this way, it is possible to avoid injuries to the muscles, inflammation in the neck and tendonitis in the arms, among other disorders.

3. Have adequate lighting

When doing a decorating project, lighting is one of the most essential aspects. There are two types: artificial and natural. To generate well-being and health at home, it is necessary that there is a combination of both.

On the one hand, contact with nature is essential for human beings, in order to avoid exhaustion. Natural lighting helps to maintain circadian rhythms and to have adequate levels of vitamin D.

On the other hand, artificial lighting helps in spaces when natural light is no longer there or is insufficient. General lighting allows basic conditions to be established to ensure safety and tranquility on the move. In addition, it allows the visual effort to be adequate, especially when working.

4. Create an area for relaxation and sports

Mental health is a subject on which more and more emphasis is being placed. About, it is very flattering to have a relaxation area at home.

This space can be designed for a hobby, for sports or meditation. The most important thing is that you feel comfortable in it and it brings you peace.

5. Maintain adequate humidity levels

Environmental humidity has a direct impact on health. Throughout the year, with the rainy and dry seasons or seasons, humidity levels change.

However, there are moisture removers or humidifiers that help maintain proper and stable levels. Best of all, you can also find them with beautiful designs.

6. Eliminate toxins

In recent years, more research has been done on the presence of toxic materials and components in everyday items. One of the most questioned materials has been plastic. In fact, some decorative trends that advocate more sustainable consumption are inclined to have plastic-free spaces.

Also, a large number of decorative scented candles and air fresheners contain toxic substances that have been associated with lung damage and even cancer. In conclusion, if you want to have a decoration to improve health, you must evaluate the composition of the objects and not only their aesthetic value.

7. Use nature

As human beings we are part of nature and we are becoming more and more aware of the importance of being in contact with it and protecting it. An investigation published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology analyzed whether the interaction with indoor plants could reduce psychological and physiological stress, due to its influence on the nervous system.

The findings of this investigation indicated that active interaction with indoor plants can reduce stress. This is accomplished by suppressing the activity of the sympathetic nervous system. In accordance with this, it is convenient to have plants in the home or spaces that encourage interaction with nature.

8. Keep spaces clean

It is impossible to relax in a messy and dirty environment! This is a point that does not have much discussion.

However, dirt and clutter not only have a negative effect on stress and mental health, but can also be very harmful to the body. In a dirty environment it is easier for bacteria to proliferate.

9. Create a home garden

Healthy eating is one of the most important factors for good health. For this reason, designing a beautiful home garden on the terrace, balcony or garden will help you have fresh and organic products on hand. In addition, gardening also has a positive impact on mental health.

The home garden brings you fresh products that you can take directly to improve your diet.

How does a bad decoration affect health?

Decoration to improve health has a significant impact on the general well-being of people. However, it is important that you know that a bad decoration or a bad design of the spaces, can also have a negative effect.

If there is a saturation of objects, for example, moods can be altered. This is also related to visual ergonomics. If there are too many distracting elements and poor lighting, it encourages tiredness and exhaustion.

What’s more, there are some objects that we use frequently in the home that can contain toxins, like air fresheners. Mattresses or sofas, if they are in poor condition, cause muscle and lumbar problems.

In the most extreme cases, a Inadequate decoration can put people’s integrity at risk. This is common when you have babies or young children at home. For example, when there are glass objects that are susceptible to breakage in their presence.

Adjust the spaces to the needs of the people

Now that you know what is the influence of decoration to improve health, for sure you will be interested in making some changes in your spaces. It is important that you bear in mind that places, like people, transform over time.

The stages of life are usually marked by different needs. To exemplify it, think that a room for a baby is not the same as for a teenager. Also, the elderly may have special mobility needs.

The house can even be adapted to the different professions of the members of the household. For example, a designer’s studio or work area must have different characteristics than those required by a lawyer.

