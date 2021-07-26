Video games allow us to live fictional adventures that we could not otherwise access. However, there are also life simulation games with the sole objective of recreating everyday activities such as social relationships or work. In this regard, these games offer a wide variety of themes such as fishing, hunting or driving means of transport. Not much action here, but you will face very common situations that could happen in real life. Therefore, below you have the best life simulation games for Xbox One.

This is not the first time we have talked to you about this kind of games. In this regard, you can see which are the best simulation games for Xbox One because there are more management and construction mechanics. However, in the following list we focus on life simulation games, a sub-genre in which the player can live an experience everyday. And this includes having social relationships like in The Sims or working in different economic activities.

This means that we have also included realistic farm simulators like the popular Farming Simulator. Some of these games have large doses of humor and the best example of this is Goat simulator. So here you have the list with the essential life simulation games to pass have a good time on Xbox One. They are single player titles that take place in quite large worlds that you can explore one way or another.

Top 9 best life simulation games for Xbox One

Find out what the 9 best life simulation games that you can play on Xbox One right now. In addition to the already known The sims 4, there are many different simulators to experiment with various activities such as fishing, hunting or driving.

The sims 4

It is a life simulator developed by The Sims Studio, EA Salt Lake and Maxis Label, distributed by Electronic Arts. It is the sequel to The Sims 3 released in 2003. Here players have to create and control one or more characters in a virtual world without rules. The choices define all aspects of the created character. The world is constantly evolving. While developing the skills of the Sims you also have to build the perfect house, for this, It has a much more complete and intuitive Build mode. In this mode you can choose the furniture, its distribution and even modify the landscape.

Little more can be said of The sims 4, a game focused exclusively on simulation. There are no objective games, so the only purpose is live as you want. The customization options are really overwhelming from the Sim’s appearance and personality to social development with other characters. You can design a life from scratch with all the tools that the game offers.

Farming Simulator 19

The Farming Simulator saga is a benchmark within the agricultural simulators. The Giants Software game puts you in the shoes of a farmer who must run his farm and for this you have to take care of the livestock and cultivate. On the latter, there are several agricultural vehicles and tools that have been perfectly recreated. In addition, everything takes place on a fairly large map and with a very high level of detail. In online mode you can play with up to 16 players. When it comes to playing, he has texts in Spanish. The PC version is controller compatible and supports Remote Play on Tablet and TV (Steam).

East title is very realistic at all levels. The player starts with a small financial amount, enough to buy your first farm vehicle. You can build and operate different machines in the first person to prepare the courses. After a certain time you will have benefits to continue improving your activity with new technology and other useful objects.

Hunting Simulator 2

Time to go hunting! In Hunting Simulator 2 you get into the shoes of a hunter who, in the company of his dog, has to go through several natural environments of more than 15 square kilometers. There are 33 animal species and several breeds of hunting dog. In this installment they have improved artificial intelligence and now the behavior of the animals is more realistic. When it comes to hunting, you can choose from more than 160 weapons, accessories and all kinds of clothing. Hunting Simulator 2 has no online mode. The PC version can be played with a controller as it has full compatibility with said peripheral.

In this game you can explore dozens of regions of Europe, the plains of Colorado or the desert of Texas to find all the available species. Being a life simulator, animals have realistic behavior, so you will need to use your tricks to track the prey. In this regard, the game has over 160 weapons, accessories and items wardrobe.

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

It is a very popular fishing simulation game on PC and developed by MasterCode. The player will be able to enjoy many different maps such as lakes in the middle of the forest, shallow trout rivers or seas where you can catch different fish.

Here you can enjoy nature in all its glory. The game takes place in different parts of the world with its rivers, lakes and seas, where a great variety of fish live. The mechanics are simple, but in the Realistic gameplay it is more difficult for fish to bite. As in real life you will have to be patient, use effective fishing techniques and buy better equipment.

Goat simulator

Developed by Coffee Stain Studios and Double Eleven Limited, Goat Simulator is a goat simulator that offers straightforward fun. The end of the game is to cause as much destruction as possible while we carry out all kinds of crazy things. The goat that we control has a very sticky tongue that turns out to be very useful to get hooked on urban furniture and reach very high places. Every time we destroy something we receive points. The more destruction, the more points. According to the developers, we no longer have to fantasize about being a goat! It is a title that has set a trend because other similar games have come out over time.

A game as absurd as it is fun. It is a biological simulation game, where the player controls a goat. But the game possibilities are huge, since you can do anything you can think of. Cause chaos, cuts traffic and causes surreal situations. You have total freedom to explore the stage and cause destruction wherever you go.

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Farming 2018 is a farm simulation video game first person developed by Ice Flames. The game allows you to choose between different real locations as golf courses. Europe, Asia or America to plant regional crops: hemp, coffee, olives and many more options. The player can drive large agriculture machines to cover large areas of land and thus prepare the fields to cultivate. There are many technologies available to build a modern farm and breed different livestock animals like horses, pigs and sheep. It is also possible plant fruit trees and lead an activity that respects the environment.

Grab a tractor and other farming vehicles to fine-tune your terrain. This game allows you to do jobs, sell crops whole to get more money. Once you have more economic margin you can get better specialized machinery, as well as larger constructions. Pure Farming 2018 has three game modes to run a farm free form or with agricultural challenges.

Bus Simulator

Get into the shoes of a bus driver in Bus Simulator. The stillalive studios game is a simulator that allows you to drive up to 8 buses from brands such as Setra, Man, IVECO and Mercedes-Bez throughout 12 districts of a fairly large city. In each of the routes you have to overcome all kinds of challenges: construction sites, accidents, adverse weather conditions and much more. If you want you can play online with your friends. The level of graphic detail is very high when using the Unreal Engine 4. The PC version has full controller compatibility.

Have you ever wanted to be bus driver? Well, in this game you can see what this seemingly monotonous job is like. You can do different routes through the city, the urban center or industrial zones to transport users to their destination. The game has 12 different districts, but there are also challenges available that will take you through busy roads or bad weather conditions.

Snowrunner

It is a heavy vehicle simulator developed by Saber Interactive and distributed by Focus Home Interactive. It consists of controlling cargo vehicles to transport goods to very dangerous places and with roads difficult to pass. The player must go through different areas that have a variety of climates, topography, and environments.

If you like adventure, Snowrunner will put you to the test once more. Can be played solo with powerful vehicles in the best terrain simulator that exists, but also in mode cooperative of up to 4 players. The player faces extreme terrain and there are many variety of vehicles to unlock, upgrade and even customize whatever you want.

Truck driver

In Truck Driver we have to get into the cab of a truck and travel all kinds of roads through a very extensive open world. At the beginning of the game we are a simple contractor, but by working hard we will get promoted, we just have to accept one assignment after another. Once we have enough money, we can buy our own trucks, get new parts and much more. All this has a single purpose, to be a renowned highwayman on the local scene. Truck Driver is a single player game so it has no online mode. The game has the interface in Spanish and 21 other languages.

Again, this game allows you to experiment with the truck driving. The protagonist inherits a truck from his father, so he will try to develop an economic activity of merchandise transports. You will receive orders and with the benefits you will be able to improve many components of the truck, as well as its appearance. You will be able to drive along huge roads in a very dynamic open world.

These are the most important life simulation games for play on Xbox One. These games do not have a specific objective, so they offer a lot of freedom players to do what they want. Therefore, they can give them many hours of entertainment to play alone. If you are looking for more proposals, do not miss the best life simulation games in history.