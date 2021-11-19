The Corner of Blues and other music

By Sandra Redmond

Starting this November 18 and until Sunday 21, the eighth edition of the Desert Blues and Jazz Festival will be held, organized by the Imagina Intercultural Forum collective in the city of Saltillo, Coahuila.

This event includes musical presentations with soloists and groups from San Luis Potosí, Monterrey, Zacatecas, the State of Mexico, Puebla, Mexico City, Chihuahua, Tijuana and Saltillo. There will also be readings aloud, round tables, record presentations, projection of a documentary and the cultual tianguis and the expo-vinyl and it will be verified in person and via live streaming every day of the event through Facebook from 3:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 21:30 hours.

In the programming of the first day, in addition to the inauguration, it is planned to offer the public a summary of the activities of the forum and this festival, as well as a special dedication to colleagues who died from Covid-19. The Saltillo vinyl expo will also be presented and comments will be made to the virtual gallery of the magazine Gente con Blues from Mexico City. In this activity, the coordinator of the Imagina Intercultural Forum and organizer of the festival, will be accompanied by Marisa Medellín and will make a dedication with poems to all those absent due to the pandemic.

Next, the documentary “The history of the blues in Mexico” by Juan Luis Spiritu Labonne will be presented and then Kike Ramav will perform with his classic rock proposal. Then there will be Héctor Zárate and his Experimentrió with experimental jazz. The production of Las Lunas Culturales y Románticas de Saltillo will continue, with a special dedication to Adolfo Huerta Alemán, Father Gofo and the presence of special guests and colleagues from the Collective and Cep-Parras-Jiménez-Saltillo and the group will close the first day from Mexico City, Foliage of blues and rock.

The second day of activities includes the following program: opening and tour of the Expo-Vinil and cultural Tianguis and Exhibition of natural and artisan products from the desert region. Presentation of the Virtual Gallery Gente con Blues Magazine with Jorge González Vargas, special guests, artists, artisans, collectives and promoters and then a Special tribute will be made to Kukin Carmona, jazz and blues musician from the City of Monterrey with a selection of videos with Caja from Pandora Project. Alex Fonzeca and Fonzeca-Caja from Pandora Project participate with their blues and jazz fusion from Monterrey and the Jazz Trio with jazz-fusion from Saltillo will continue. There will also be an open mic for some interviews and later, BBARN Combo will perform, with classic blues-rock, also from Monterrey. And the independent musicians Carlos Arellano, presents his album: “Amor y Daño”, Lalo Laredo, will release his album “Gracias” and Charío Manez / Chaneques, his album “Endo”.

On the third day of activities, Expo-Vinil will continue. An interview with José Luis García Fernández, director of the Magazine Cultura Blues, will be presented on the records published by that publication. Sirena Blues will continue on the virtual stage, with its contemporary blues (Edo-Mex. Monterrey). Next, Wolf Del’Otro Mond will perform, (electric blues-rock from the State of Mexico. Cardenches Blues, electric blues-rock from Saltillo, Beto’s Blues Band, electric blues-rock from San Luis Potosí, Circo Blue, with electric blues will follow. from Mexico City and the State of Mexico and will close the activities Monroy Blues, Huasteco blues from Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí.

On Sunday 21, the activities of this festival will conclude, whose motto is “Ties of solidarity and resistance in harmony with freedom, peace and joy” with a special for the 20 years of Espina y Jugo, (related, popular and contemporary music of Ciudad Jiménez , Chihuahua). A musical selection of electric blues-rock from Castalia Blues (Zacatecas – State of Mexico), 32 years after its formation. Himber Ocampo -Duo with blues and contemporary poetry will continue, followed by San Luis Blues (Electric Blues-rock) from Mexico City, and videos of the finalists of the Gente Con Blues contest will also be presented: Big Danny’s Blues Band, Raíces del Blues , Elastic Snake, Street Blues and Chicago King’s. Finally, Hi, I’m Lola Blues Band from Tijuana, Baja California, it will close the activities of this festival with its contemporary electric blues.

The Imagina Intercultural Forum is located at Av. Gral. Manuel Pérez Treviño No.1360 Ote. CP 25000, Downtown Area; Saltillo Coahuila. And for those who want to follow the live streaming transmission, they can do so at:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1458144447903046/?active_tab=discussion

https://www.facebook.com/imaginaradioytv/

https://www.facebook.com/festival.de.blues.y.jazz