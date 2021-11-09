LaSalud.mx .- A flat head usually occurs because the baby’s head is too long in the same position. The medical term for this condition is plagiocephaly. It is sometimes called positional plagiocephaly or occipital plagiocephaly.

The skull may take an abnormal shape on the sides or back. Positional plagiocephaly is not harmful to the child. It does not affect brain development or cause brain injury.

85% of the cranial deformities presented in children are due to plagiocephaly. This condition affects two boys for every girl and has a higher incidence on the right side, with a percentage of 73% in boys and 50% in girls.

What Causes Flat Head?

Babies are born with seven skull bones that grow and coalesce over time. In infancy, the position of the baby affects the shape of the head. For example, a baby who spends a lot of time on his back or with his head always on the side may have a flat part on the side or the back of his head.

Plagiocephaly in infants can sometimes be accompanied by a number of other injuries in addition to torticollis. Moderate macrocephaly occurs in 40% of cases, extra-axial accumulation of CSF in 35%. There are also incidences of other brain injuries such as hydrocephalus, perinatal hemorrhage, infections, spina bifida up to 20%. Some more serious cases are associated with psychomotor retardation and / or learning difficulties in 19%.

What does positional plagiocephaly look like?

How can flat head be prevented?

Care should be taken not to put the baby’s head in the same position all the time. The pediatric area of ​​Massachusetts General Hospital, belonging to Mass General Brigham, the leading medical group in research and health, has the following recommendations:

When the baby is awake, he should be placed on his tummy for as long as possible. This takes the pressure off the back of the head. In addition, it helps to strengthen the elevation and movement of the head from one side to the other. With practice, your baby will enjoy tummy time.

Babies should always sleep on their backs to minimize the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). When the baby is not on his back in the crib, it is advisable to change the direction of the head. An easy way to remember this is to position your head toward the foot of the crib on even days and toward the top (headboard) of the crib on odd days. Turn your head to the right one day and to the left another day.

If the baby begins to have a flat area on the head, it is advisable to reduce the time spent with the head to that side. Stimulating things to see (people, mobiles, mirrors, etc.) can be placed on the other side to encourage looking there.

It is suggested to change the location of the crib or high chair in the room so that the baby faces away from the flat side.

It is recommended to limit the time that the baby spends in the car seat, the swing or the inflatable seat. When the back of the head rests against a surface for too long, it puts pressure on that area and can lead to flattening. Instead, it can be placed in a highchair or placed face down on a blanket when awake.

When is a helmet necessary?

Sometimes plagiocephaly in babies does not improve with these suggestions. In that case there is a possibility that you will need a shaping helmet to shape the head as it grows.

If the pediatrician decides that the baby may benefit from a helmet, he will refer him to a specialist.

The specialist will measure the baby’s head and decide if a helmet is useful.

If you need to, you will need to wear the helmet at least 20 hours a day, usually for several months.

The specialist will frequently evaluate the baby’s progress.

State-of-the-art research and care at Massachusetts General Hospital shows that positioning or helmets change the shape of the head 50% of the time. Plagiocephaly is usually not noticeable at school age. The best treatment for plagiocephaly, flat head syndrome, is to prevent it- 48% of healthy children have plagiocephaly during the first months of life.

Other concerns

Craniosynostosis

There are some rare and serious causes of plagiocephaly. Craniosynostosis is a deformity of the skull that occurs when the bones fuse together too soon before the head and brain finish developing. The pediatrician determines this case in children. It can also be diagnosed by imaging to see the bones of the brain. If a baby has craniosynostosis, they will need to be seen by a neurosurgeon for better advice. The incidence of craniosynostosis in babies is low. There are 3 cases for every 10 thousand births, that is, in 0.003% of the cases.

Stiff neck

Some babies have weak or tight neck muscles, causing them to look more to one side or have trouble moving their head in one direction. This is called torticollis and occurs in 41%. 2 A pediatrician may recommend exercises to relax the neck muscles.

He, too, can refer the baby to a physical therapist who can advise on relaxing and strengthening the baby’s neck muscles. Once the baby begins to move his head in both directions, the torticollis and plagiocephaly will improve. It will also show improvement once the baby begins to turn and sit without supporting the head. As soon as the baby does this, it should be encouraged as much as possible.

It is important that the baby receives pediatric care in any case of plagiocephaly that presents to avoid future complications. Although in most cases it is not serious, it is advisable not to postpone the search for a reliable and safe specialist.

DZ