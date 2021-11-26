The iPhone 13 Pro gets special treatment with this edition created by Caviar.

We all want to have a part of our life on our iPhone. Whether through the wallpaper, the case, stickers, photos … anything can be good to give our touch. And, as is customary, there are those who carry what customization to unsuspected limits, as is the case with Caviar buyers.

For those unfamiliar with the Caviar brand, this is a company that acquires original iPhones and puts their own spin on them to make them even more attractive to an audience that may want a higher level of luxury. This time, they have gone further, and They have taken advantage of the fact that Tesla cars are a trend to create a really particular iPhone.

The new Tesla Electro, which is the name of the device sold by Caviar, it is a custom iPhone available in two models, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, with the classic storage options. What is peculiar about this device is on the outside, and is that we can see that its original design is replaced by another with details that will delight Tesla fans.

In the Tesla Electro by Caviar we find a titanium body with composite parts and, most interestingly, an aluminum part engraved with the Tesla logo and a portrait of Elon Musk. And, how could it be less, this has been created from aluminum obtained from a Tesla Model 3, which has been cast to give it this new purpose.

The iPhone 13 are holding their value much better

As we mentioned at the beginning, Caviar devices are not for everyone. And if Apple’s prices are already scary at times, yours are on a completely different level. In its most “limited” configuration, that is, a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro, the Tesla Electro is priced at $ 6,760. However, and seeing that Caviar has been launching this kind of products for some time, it is certain that there is a market for them.

