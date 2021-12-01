The VPN market (Virtual Private Network) is quite broad nowadays. A great recommendation for the quality of its service and its price is Surfshark VPN. And now with even more reason, since they are on sale for Christmas. Remember that with a VPN you can protect yourself, your data and your computer on the network. In fact, it’s the publisher’s favorite VPN; there must be a reason. We are going to make a summary of the best points of this VPN and its great temporary offer.
Why Surfshark? Features
His name is prestigious in the world of the Internet. It is not just any company. If something is valued in the world of VPNs, it is that they are not no-log, that is to say, that they do not keep any type of information or record about the users or their activities. This means that when you surf the web and the VPN is activated, nobody, absolutely nobody, will know what you are doing or will have ever done, thanks to the fact that, when connecting this VPN, it does not have any records. In addition, it has the validation of the independent Cure 53 audit, which gives even greater prestige and quality to the service.
Among other options, you can also enjoy streaming content in another country I don’t know Spain, or wherever. Each platform in each country imposes a content limitation, but it is possible to evade this system through a VPN, being able to access Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime, DAZN, HBO or any other service of the style in another country. Likewise, you can configure it on a Smart TV through a router, diverting traffic to another country.
Safety, of course, is another of Surfshark’s banners, as it offers cross-platform digital identity protection, which means that each user will be able to enjoy the service on both Windows and Android. It is also possible to configure it as antivirus, and has a incognito mode that does not save absolutely any data from your searches such as cookies, as other browsers do. Among other functions, it will also alert you every time your credentials are in danger or have suffered a data leak on the network.
And all this, now much faster. Surfshark has expanded its servers and they have gone from 1Gbps of bandwidth to 10Gbps. You will have practically the same network speed and connection as browsing with your normal network, but now with VPN and avoiding the network bottleneck.
Christmas!
The offer that everyone was waiting for: since Christmas has arrived … Now you can buy Surfshark VPN, one of the best on the market, without a doubt, with an 83% discount and 3 months free! It is a two-year offer, for which you will save those three months and will pay only € 1.93 per month. A great offer to safeguard your security on the network.