File photo of Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns (l) speaking to a referee during an NBA game. EFE / Craig Lassig



Los Angeles (USA), Nov 12 (EFE) .- Dominican Karl Anthony Towns scored 29 points as the leader of the Minnesota Timberwolves, which beat the Los Angeles Lakers at home 83-107.

The Timberwolves snapped their six-game losing streak and posted their first win since Oct. 27.

Towns played 30 minutes, hitting 11 of 17 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 triples, and 3 of 3 from the personnel line, had seven rebounds and two assists.

The American Dominican center scored 18 of his 29 points during the dominant third quarter, which was what he decided.

Former Lakers player, guard guard DÁngelo Russell had 22 points against and reserve Naz Reins reached 12 points with the Timberwolves (4-7).

Again, center Anthony Davis scored 22 points as the Lakers leader (7-6), while point guard Russell Westbrook was the only other Los Angeles team player with double-digit numbers by scoring 20 points on his thirty-third birthday. .

The Lakers saw their mark drop to 2-3 without being able to count LeBron James, due to an abdominal muscle strain.