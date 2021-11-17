80 prototypes of the new Maserati Grecale gather to honor the Trident

It should have been a world first yesterday, but the presentation of the Maserati Grecale was postponed until next spring. Despite the cancellation and delay, the Trident brand has not missed yesterday’s date, November 16, just like that. Those from Modena have paid tribute to the brand’s emblem with a fleet of prototypes.

Uncountable is the number of prototypes that a brand manufactures to carry out the development program and accumulate thousands of kilometers. Up to millions, and those of Maserati are no less. Yesterday, November 16, was one of the most important dates for the Italian brand, as one of its most important models should have been presented in the coming years: the Maserati Grecale.

A few weeks ago the firm canceled the event due to the microchip crisis delaying the world debut to next spring, so it was expected that Maserati would move some token on this special day. And, of course, they have. No less than a fleet of 80 test prototypes have gathered next to the private circuit of Modena to represent the Trident, in addition to touring the streets of Milan in camouflage outfits that we had not seen until now.

The Maserati Grecale prototypes reproduce the emblem of the Modena brand

The prototypes of the Maserati Grecale 2022 will iron out adjustments in the coming months

Thus, the blue vinyl that we have seen in the spy photos, now yellow, white, red and brown units have also been dressed. Some prototypes that, until spring, will travel the roads of half the world accumulating kilometers and carrying out a final phase of tests with the adjustments of the series production models. A total of 250 prototypes that will travel to Japan, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Finland and also Italy.

Apart from those that we will continue to see in the surroundings of the headquarters in Modena and those that will move to northern Europe by the hand of Maserati or component suppliers to test certain operations under extreme cold temperatures. Practically necessary tests that will be carried out in the Scandinavian peninsula at the FCA or Magneti Marelli facilities, while in Asian countries they will test the different driving safety assistants and autonomous functions related to traffic.

The new Maserati Grecale is the second SUV that the Italian brand will offer in the range, after Levante. A very important model, since it represents the irruption in the D segment dominated by German Premiums, where they have been gaining prestige for years. Based on the «Giorgio» platform of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, it will offer a sleek and sporty design inherited from the new MC20 and equipped with turbocharged four- and six-cylinder engines, in addition to the Folgore electric option that will come later.