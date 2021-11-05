Since September, Google searches for year-end incentives for companies began to skyrocket and it is that after challenging months, home office and budget uncertainty, the time has finally come to recognize the effort that all teams make to move forward . But what would be the ideal gift for workers? A turkey, an appliance, extra days of vacation or a party To meet again with all those faces that we have not seen for a long time?

To find out, Up Sí Vale, an electronic voucher company, a Mexican subsidiary of the French group UP, was in charge of surveying more than 5,300 employees of different companies, sectors and sizes; as well as more than 100 managers nationwide in industries such as manufacturing, technology and finance in order to discover, in the first case, the aspirations of the workers; and, in the second, the employers’ plans in this regard.

The workers’ responses are overwhelming: 8 out of 10 believe that an electronic wallet would be the best recognition they could receive from their company this end of the year; 16% would prefer physical gifts; and 4% would choose a Christmas party.

Sure, your parents valued the turkey that ended up on the table at Christmas year after year, but today’s workers are excited about different and more creative incentives. Currently, 74% of workers consider that an electronic wallet would be a better work incentive; 15% still prefer gifts (appliances, pantry, chests); while 11% would prefer to have days off.

Now, in addition to the bonus, 33% of Mexican workers consider that obtaining a stimulus from their companies is a source of motivation to continue working on their objectives; for 34% it awakens appreciation and commitment to their company; and 33% consider that this makes them feel valued and recognized.

It should be noted that those who prefer an electronic purse would not use it to buy “a whim”, but that 37% would allocate the resources to buy the gifts of their loved ones; 35% would use them to purchase basic necessities; 20% would use them for the end of the year dinner with their family; and only 8% would use that resource in travel.

What do employers think?

The Up Sí Vale survey of employers reveals that 69% do consider giving an incentive to their people this year, 26% continue to evaluate it and 5% definitely will not.

And how much money could this incentive be for your work teams?

More than half of the employers (55%) assured that an amount between 500 and 1,000 pesos is what they think to allocate as an incentive to each employee: 22% of the companies would provide less than 500 pesos; 17% between 1,000 and 2,000 pesos; and 6% of the companies would reward them with more than 2,000 pesos. How cool for the latter, right?

Of the companies surveyed that already know how they will recognize their employees this year-end 46% will give an electronic wallet, as they consider it the best way to recognize them; 34% will give away an appliance, a turkey or a chest; and 17% will have a face-to-face meeting.

Contrary to 2020, when the pandemic challenged employers even to define how to recognize their employees at the end of the year. This year, the majority (45%) consider that the main challenge is the budget; 33% assure that it is the subject of restrictions due to sanitary measures; and 20% highlight the administrative and logistical burden.

The positive impact of the electronic wallet for everyone’s pocket

Adrián Fernández, commercial director of Up Sí Vale, highlighted that an incentive model granted through an electronic wallet authorized by the SAT becomes 100% deductible as it is rightly classified as an incentive for employees, which contributes a lot to the economy of companies.

“There are issues directly linked to the fiscal part, but others also related to saving and budget efficiency in terms of logistics and the acquisition of some goods. In the survey we see that the majority of employers estimate to allocate a budget of between 500 and 1,000 pesos per employee to grant physical gifts. Let’s imagine that you buy, for example, 400 plates; the delivery and even storage of the same generates costs, so that this benefit does not reach the employees 100%. The administrative and logistics aspects end up eating that budget ”, added Erwin Gil, deputy director of communication and marketing at Up Sí Vale.

