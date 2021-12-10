As we announced yesterday, Very Peri is the color of the year 2022 according to the Pantone Color Institute, replacing the colors of 2021, Illuminating and Ultimate Gray. Created for the first time, this color embraces “the qualities of blues, but at the same time with a purplish red hue to show a happy and dynamic attitude that encourages creativity and imaginative expression” as described by Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.

Color continues to be a way of communicating and expressing emotions in homes as well. In accordance with Pantone Color Institute, Very Peri “injects a sense of playful freshness into home interiors, enlivening a space through unusual color combinations. A versatile tone that encourages our creative spirit ”.

Westwing’s Very Peri selection of parts

This morning we have been diving in Westwing to discover some of the pieces that we can incorporate into our homes to put this trend color that we are going to see so much in the coming months.

A color that adapts to a wide variety of materials, textures and finishes, combining the fidelity and consistency of blue with the energy and emotion of red. And this is the selection of articles in the Very Peri tonality.





To begin with the selection, we are left with this hand-blown glass vase of irregular and transparent, multicolored shape. It costs 34.99 euros.





This small Spiral glass vase is ideal for adding a touch of Very Peri color to the living room or bedroom. It costs 19.99 euros.





This ceiling lamp is simply spectacular. It has been made by hand, and has hand-blown oval glass spheres. Price: 219 euros.





To add a touch of color to the bedroom, here is a pack of 2 pillowcases. The two covers cost 21.99 euros.





With this table lamp with a spherical look, and made of tinted glass, you can also add the Very Peri touch to your home. Price: 154 euros.





To have an organizer (and in fashion) your telework corner, this set of desk organizers will be great for you. The four-piece set costs 19.99 euros.





Here’s a mug with a lovely Scandinavian design, also in the trendy color of 2022. It costs 19.99 euros.





If you like to have photos at home, here is a frame for photos with a 15 x 20 cm format. Price: 29.99 euros.

