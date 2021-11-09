8 useful tips to be an independent person

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 3 minutes

To be an independent person it is necessary to let go of personal ties that limit us. In this space we show you how to achieve personal safety!

To be an independent person we have to learn to feel comfortable with ourselves. In this sense, we can say that someone is independent when they are capable of let go of possessive ties.

During childhood we depend on parental relationships. However, as we develop we acquire new features.

An independent person should have good self-esteem and feeling comfortable in solitude, in other aspects. In this article we review 8 practical tips to acquire autonomy.

Advantages of being an independent person

To have autonomy help get a better personal development. Independent people are able to plan projects without depending on third parties.

This does not mean that you cannot work as a team. Independence implies not being limited by the lack of support, but also knowing how to take advantage of it when you have it.

Affective independence is another of the strengths. It is about knowing how to handle emotions efficiently, even when there are close links between them.. Being independent is a protective factor against affective attachment.

What are the disadvantages of independence?

In some cases, people become polarized into exacerbated independence. For example, when we are not able to delegate functions and we intend to do everything alone. It is necessary to function independently, however, it is not positive to close down to receive support.

We are all gregarious beings, which implies relating to others in a natural way. Now, if independence is excessive, people do not achieve a good integral development. When we pretend to do everything alone, the obligations overwhelm us.

Helpful tips for being an independent person

Below we review a list with 8 key tips to achieve independence. The recommendations in the following list help you to have determination before life. Let’s see them.

Independence is linked to autonomy. But it is not related to being completely isolated.

1. Emotional recognition

Independent people manage to relate to others without generating attachments. Recognizing the emotions we have towards others is important.

When we can detect and recognize what we feel towards others, it is possible to accept it. Then, we don’t act on that emotion.

2. Get involved in housework

Independence applies in all scenarios of life. Having the habit of attending to household activities benefits self-efficacy. A good idea to do this is select specific days for housework.

3. Acquire personal security

Having confidence in yourself helps to become independent. Therefore, people who are confident in their abilities can take on controlled challenges.

Personal safety can be achieved through the achievement of small achievements. For example, put us Realistic goals and meeting them in the short term motivates us for new projects.

4. Accept the opinions of others

This point refers to not aspiring to be master of reason. Understanding that different opinions can be accepted without conflict is a sign of independence.

In relation to this point, the recommendation is be willing to broaden our perspective on different topics. What others have to give us increases our wisdom about life.

5. Have self-motivation

Some people need others to give them a motivational talk. Secondly, those who are on their way to independence are able to motivate themselves to meet their goals.

An effective technique for personal motivation is to look in the mirror and repeat positive phrases. What we say in front of the mirror must be focused towards the achievement of some objective. For example, if we want to pass an exam, we can apply this technique a few minutes before studying.

6. Accept that we cannot always have what we want

Tolerate some frustrations helps to be more independent. When we are able to overcome disappointments, our peace of mind does not depend only on success. To be less dependent on results it is important focus more on learning from experiences.

7. Do not take for granted the first thing they tell us

Independent people prefer to verify information before accepting what others claim. Researching on some topics allows us to have independence of criteria. Or what is the same, we do not cling to the opinions of others.

8. Be consistent with the speech

When we promise things that we cannot keep, we become slaves to our words. Being coherent with the speech avoids cognitive dissonances. That means that there will be no conflicting thoughts trying to coexist.

The word committed and the fact of keeping what is promised are signs of a person on the path of independence.

Can I be independent living as a couple?

Life as a couple presents different challenges. One of the most intense is maintaining independence while in the relationship. Therefore, it is important to clarify that couples can and should seek their autonomy, even living under the same roof.

So that there is a healthy relationship it is necessary to learn to have a shared intimacy. For example, reading a book in the same room as your partner while she waters her plants. It is natural not to share all the hobbies; a healthy relationship works from the individualities of its members.

