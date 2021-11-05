8 useful tips if you have to take business trips

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Traveling for work is a doubly rewarding experience, as you grow as a professional and as a person. Follow these tips to enjoy the opportunity more.

Last update: 04 November, 2021

Although a priori Traveling for work reasons can seem like a dream come true, with time and with successive transfers the panorama changes a lot. Especially if you don’t know how to properly manage business trips.

If you already have experience in this type of movement, it would be good to remember some recommendations so that they are even more productive. On the contrary, if you are just starting out on business trips, the tips that we will be reviewing will be very useful to make the most of each outing.

Practical tips for business trips

The World Tourism Organization (OMT) includes in its glossary the definition of business visitorTherefore, business trips have been considered within this international organization for a long time.

There is a premise in the trips that are made for work reasons that often seems to be very clear, but in practice it is often confused. And is that you will be working and not on vacation. As obvious as it may seem, it is common for leisure to be mixed with work.

When you travel for work reasons, there are obligations, responsibilities and objectives to fulfill in a certain time. In addition, it is also important to take a moment to rest and do some recreational activities, especially if fate lends itself to them.

But it is difficult to determine where the balance between work and leisure is in the business trips. This is why we have prepared these 8 useful tips to consider.

The work trip is not for leisure, but it is difficult to set the limit at times.

1. Organize and plan the trip

Ideally, you should have the meetings confirmed at their pre-established times and places several days in advance. Prepare your agenda with as much detail as possible and include in it the goals you want to achieve.

In the event that you have to give lectures, verify that the audiovisual support material is available, rehearse your presentation and do not forget any documents. If it is only about meetings, make a list of the topics to be discussed and assign in advance the approximate time of each one.

2. Assemble your luggage conscientiously

Once you have in mind the activities you will have to do, how many meetings you will participate in, the time and the places where they will take place, you can plan your luggage. Keep in mind what the forecast indicates so as not to pack too much or too little.

The most practical is to wear a classic suit and some shirts to match. In the case of women, accessories are good allies because they do not take up place and completely change any outfit.

You will be the image of the company and your appearance must always be perfect. The garments you choose have to be consistent with the different situations that you have to go through.

3. Find out about travel expenses

Each company has its own policy regarding travel expenses. It is important that you find out what is included and what is not, whether in terms of food, accommodation, mobility and extras.

The ideal is to make a table in which you detail all the expenses you have. Also, find a place to keep the receipts for each of the expenditures you have had. Remember to inform yourself about the company’s billing information and then request refunds.

4. Watch your expenses

This point is related to the previous one, since it is important to have some austerity when it comes to spending the money of the company you work for. It will always depend on the amounts assigned to you for each aspect of your stay.

If they are generous, don’t abuse them. It is not necessary to spend all the money they give you for food buying more.

5. Take care of your eating habits

If we go back to the premise we raised above, remember that you are working and not on vacation. In this sense, the idea is that you eat healthy and eat light meals that allow you to continue with your workday. Don’t skip lunches or snacks and always reserve a space to try local foods.

6. Find out about the place you are going to

No matter how much you travel on behalf of the company, you are responsible for preparing all the documentation to travel. We refer to the passport, the visa, the vaccination card and the permits. You have to meet all the requirements as far in advance as you can.

Business trips have some particular documentation requirements. Get to know them before embarking.

7. Use your time lost

While you’re on the road, the work you did at the office will keep coming. This is why you should try resolve some issues remotely, like answering emails, sending quotes, completing reports. For time lost We refer to waiting at an airport or for the transfer to arrive at a certain place.

8. Reserve a moment for leisure

Even if you are not on vacation, reserve a moment to know the place, hire an excursion or just go for a walk to explore the area. On the other hand, rest.

It may happen that you have too many activities scheduled for a single work trip and you have not planned the necessary rest time to recharge.

Business trips are for professional growth

Business trips represent a excellent growth opportunity not only professionally, but also personally. It is assumed that if you have been chosen to represent the company elsewhere, it is because they trust your abilities.

This vote of confidence is important for the development of your self-esteem and for the professional career that you can carry out in the company. We hope you can take advantage of each trip to learn and grow a little more.

It might interest you …