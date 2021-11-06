Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 10 minutes

Did you know that there are different types of toothpastes? Here we tell you about the most used and in which situations they are useful.

In the market you can find various types of toothpastes to choose from. Each has its own ingredients and has particular characteristics that make them ideal for different situations.

Most serve the function of facilitating brushing to remove plaque and prevent cavities. But in addition, there are components that will make some of them more effective in preventing stains, controlling tartar formation or reducing bacterial proliferation.

The truth is that toothpaste It is a very important element when it comes to taking care of oral health. Choosing the most appropriate for your oral conditions is essential to achieve the expected results.

In this article we will tell you about the 8 types of toothpastes that are used most frequently. Taking into account the particularities of each one, you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Types of toothpastes

Toothpaste is a hygiene product made up of different chemical components. Its use as a complement to tooth brushing makes it an indispensable part of oral health care.

Most toothpastes have sodium and fluoride in their composition, elements that protect the enamel. In addition, they usually contain xylitol to give them a pleasant taste and at the same time prevent cavities.

There are multiple trademarks, presentations and flavors. The use of special components in its composition means that there are different types of toothpastes.

This means that there are ideal products to respond to the different needs of patients. But when it comes to choosing, you may feel confused by so many options.

Keep reading and find out the characteristics of the different types of toothpastes and when it is recommended to use each one.

1. Anticaries toothpaste

Most commonly used toothpastes have the function of prevent cavities. This protective ability it is granted by the fluorine content in its composition.

This element strengthens and remineralizes the teeth. In addition, it interferes with bacterial proliferation, reducing the formation and accumulation of plaque on the teeth.

There are toothpastes with a higher fluoride content than those that are commonly sold. The same must be prescribed by the dentist, who will indicate how and how often the product should be applied.

In this case, it is a toothpaste that is used from time to time in patients with a high risk of cavities. It is a reinforcement in the protection of tissues to avoid demineralization.

Some toothpastes require a professional prescription to avoid adverse effects in the medium term.

2. Antisarro

This is another type of toothpaste that is quite common to find in pharmacies and shops. Its active ingredients are usually zinc citrate, pyrophosphate or sodium hexametaphosphate.

Its function is help prevent the formation and accumulation of tartar on tooth surfaces and gingival. This type of paste is ideal for those patients who tend to form a lot of tartar, who have crowding or areas that are difficult to brush.

Anyway, you should know that if there is already hardened calculus in the mouth, the product will not be able to remove it. In that case, it will need to be removed by the dentist with a dental cleaning.

3. Antiplaque paste

Of the different types of toothpastes found on the market, antiplaque is characterized by its action antimicrobial. Its function is to prevent the accumulation of bacterial plaque and toxins on the oral surfaces.

In this way, it is a product that prevents cavities and protects the gums. It is very useful in patients with gingivitis or periodontal disease due to its anti-inflammatory and bactericidal action.

Among its main ingredients They include chlorhexidine, triclosan, hexytidine, and zinc citrate. Some also have essential oils with antibacterial effects.

Chlorhexidine has the peculiarity of staining the mucous membranes or teeth and altering the taste if it is used for a long time. For this reason, although these pastes are available over the counter, the ideal is to use them only if recommended by the dentist. The professional will indicate the proper way to use them, specifying the frequency and time of use.

Triclosan is another component that must be used with care, as its use in excess could be harmful to health. Some laboratories have even stopped making toothpastes with this product. controversial, but the dentist may consider it appropriate for some cases.

For this reason, the use of pastes with these ingredients should only be used under medical prescription.

4. Whitening toothpastes

Due to the great concern for physical appearance that exists today, this is one of the types of toothpastes that has gained the most popularity in recent times. Well, it is a product that Helps prevent stains on teeth and give them a cleaner appearance.

Its composition includes chemical substances and mild abrasives that allow the removal of superficial stains from the teeth and give them a whiter appearance. Anyway, you should know that the effects of this type of product are very subtle and sometimes the patient does not notice any change.

By having abrasive substances, much more aggressive than those of the usual toothpastes, prolonged use can be harmful to teeth. The wear of enamel or the appearance of tooth sensitivity are some risks that this type of product could cause.

If what you are looking for is to achieve a white smile, it is advisable to perform a dental treatment for this purpose. Materials used in the office are much more concentrated and therefore more effective.

With professional whitening It is possible to remove stains and lighten the shade of the dental elements. The patient will be able to notice a change in the appearance of their teeth and will be sure that the correct products are used for their mouth.

Rather, whitening toothpastes serve to help preserve the effects of a previous whitening or prevent future stains from forming. In any case, given the content of abrasives and chemicals that can be very aggressive for the mouth, it is suggested to use them in moderation.

5. Pastes for tooth sensitivity

Tooth sensitivity pastes usually contain potassium nitrate or arginine. This elements help reduce the uncomfortable sensation in the teeth that is produced in contact with cold, heat or sweets.

Its action consists of causing a sealing of the exposed micropores of the dentin, connected with the dental pulp, which cause the painful reaction to the stimuli. In any case, the sensitivity may be caused by another cause, so it is best to go to the dentist before using this product.

6. Without fluoride

As we already mentioned, almost all types of toothpaste have fluoride in their composition. This is due to the protection against cavities that this element provides.

But there are fluoride-free toothpastes on the market to respond to certain specific needs. For example, there are people with systemic pathologies, such as hypothyroidism, who may be instructed to avoid the use of products that contain fluoride.

There are also cases of patients who prefer to dispense with the protective effect of this element for fear of its toxicity. The use of fluoridated toothpaste externally and in the right doses does not pose a health risk. Anyway, there are people who prefer to avoid the mineral and these types of toothpastes are suitable for them.

7. Organic

Organic toothpastes, also called with the label herbal, are those whose ingredients are natural. Essential oils and elements that come from nature are used for its preparation. It should be known that, in general, they do not contain fluoride.

They are an option for patients who decide to use organic and non-industrial products. Also for those who present sensitivity to the ingredients of conventional toothpastes.

There are commercial toothpastes, but also options called natural which are usually lacking in fluoride.

8. Children

Children’s toothpastes are similar to those commonly used by adults, but with a lower concentration of fluorine. For the use of toothpaste to be safe, the amount of the mineral is varied, so that it has the recommended dose for the little ones.

Adults should check the amount of fluoride in the paste. There are mixed opinions on the ideal concentration for each age. It is advisable to consult the pediatric dentist about the product indicated for each child. Although in general terms it is suggested to look for a product with 1000 ppm (parts per million) of the mineral.

What’s more, parents should take care of administering toothpaste properly at each brushing, depending on the age of the child. At the beginning, from 0 to 2 years old, a small stain should be placed on the brush, less than a grain of rice. When the little one learns to spit, around the age of 3, the dose changes to a pea-sized serving.

It is important that the child spits out the toothpaste after brushing, as excessive intake increases the risk of fluorosis. Adults should perform mouth cleaning from the time the child is a baby until he can do it himself, which occurs around 6 and 8 years. Then you should continue to monitor the technique and use of toothpaste.

The presentations of pasta for children are varied, being able to choose different flavors and choose containers with children’s characters. This it can be a motivation for the child to commit to oral health care.

Finding the ideal pasta

As you have seen, there are many types of toothpastes and their ingredients make them ideal to use in different situations. When choosing your toothpaste you should consider some aspects, such as your age, if you eat a lot of foods that stain your teeth, if your gums bleed frequently or if you have sensitivity.

In addition, you should read the ingredients that the product has and its indications. Unless you look otherwise, the ideal is to make sure that the paste contains fluoride and xylitol; This will help you prevent cavities.

It is important that you take into account that the product has a seal of approval, like that of the American Dental Association. This allows you to trust that it is a safe option.

Toothpastes complement tooth brushing and help maintain hygiene. But if you suffer from cavities, have tartar, bleed gums or have stained teeth, a treatment with the dentist will be necessary.

Visiting the dentist regularly will help you keep your oral cavity healthy. Likewise, it is a good opportunity to clear up all doubts regarding the different types of toothpastes and which one is the most appropriate to take care of your mouth.

Regardless of which option you choose, your toothpaste should give you enough comfort that you want to use it every day. In this way, the product will fulfill its main objective, which is to help you maintain your dental hygiene and take care of your mouth.

