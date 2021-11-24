8 tons of fake Pokémon cards seized

Since the late 1990s, fans of Pokemon they have had to deal with a letter market full of scams and fake products. Buying new packages from official stores is never a problem, but if you decide to buy them second-hand, then you run the risk of being disappointed. Luckily, the authorities are already working to stop this, or so it seems.

Pokémon Trading Card Game It has become one of the most popular hobbies lately, and during the 2020-2021 fiscal year alone, 3.7 billion cards were sold in total. As such, it should come as no surprise that there are already a ton of fake letters out there, with authorities recently seizing 7.6 tons of them.

In accordance with Yicai Global, the airport officials Shanghai arrested and detained 20 boxes full of fake letters from Pokemon. The merchandise was apparently intended for Holland and had been sent from Qingdao, a major city located east of the Shandong Province.

Twenty boxes of counterfeit #Pokemon #Pikachu game cards weighing over 7.6 tons were intercepted at Shanghai’s Pudong Airport by customs officials yesterday. Bound for the Netherlands from a company in Qingdao province, it is one of the biggest fake #IP hauls in recent years. pic.twitter.com/zM2y6BiTIt – Yicai Global 第一 财经 (@yicaichina) November 23, 2021

According to the aforementioned media, it is one of the largest illegal shipments in recent years. You probably already know this, but it is always better to purchase these types of products from an authorized dealer.

Editor’s note: Once again, Pokémon cards have been the talk of the town, and not for good reason. You will remember that during the pandemic there were also several cases of people who were willing to use weapons in order to get these cards, to the point that certain stores in the United States had no choice but to stop selling them.

Via: Yicai Global