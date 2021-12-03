8 tips to attract fireflies to the garden

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Do you know that there are useful insects for your garden? It’s about the fireflies; captivating for their luminescence and collaborators in the control of certain pests.

Beyond creating a light show, attracting fireflies to the garden is a way to help the environment. According data from Firefly Conservation & Research, 100% of the energy of these nocturnal insects is emitted in light, whereas an incandescent bulb projects 10% of light and the rest is heat.

The same organization highlights that fireflies store in their queue luciferase and luciferin, useful in the study of diseases. For its part, the environmental newspaper EcoWatch add that luciferase is useful in the scientific investigation of food tests and in forensic analysis.

At present, some species of these lightning bugs come their survival threatened by pollution, the use of pesticides and the intervention of its habitat.

Recommendations to attract fireflies to the garden

If the spaces that these animals occupy by nature are destroyed, they disappear. When you attract fireflies to your home garden, you save them. Next we show you how to call them.

1. Transform your garden into your favorite field

The night beetles (another of their names) they feel protected among tall grasses. Females stay close to the lawn, resting for the day. So for your convenience, delay pruning.

According to Biodiversity Manual of the Reforesta Association, have a piece of wild garden is to have a small ecosystem that benefits flora and fauna.

Courtyards with very short grass do not attract fireflies, as they prefer taller bushes.

2. It fosters darkness

Exterior lights dwarf the luminescence of fireflies, which is necessary to keep predators away and for males to emit patterns that attract females to mate.

As solutions to illuminate the land, LED bulbs are proposed and a hedge that borders the lawn is raised, avoiding the glare of cars that pass by.

3. Give them snacks

To attract fireflies to the garden, leave them food. What do these insects like? Slugs are food to your liking.

Don’t eliminate land mollusks. Let them in their larval stage night beetles take advantage of them as prey.

4. Pile firewood

The lightning bugs They take shelter and lay eggs in piles of wood or in the middle of undergrowth. Place a batch of sticks on the edge of the garden. Even decomposed, the logs work.

5. Plant lots of plants and flowers

Fireflies look for places with vegetation and humidity. If the area has several tall ornamental trees and plants, these insects will be there because they need a good shade to block out the artificial light. It complements planting flowers so that the bugs enjoy a variety of pollen.

6. Eliminate invasive species

Invasive species must be separated, that is, vegetation that could affect the insect feeding web. Local plants are indicated to attract fireflies, defined by the California Native Plant Society as those that evolved from the climatic conditions and soil of a specific place.

7. Build a pond

It is common to find night beetles around pools, streams, fountains, puddles, or swampy areas, because they like humidity. Building a small pond will add a decorative look to your garden and is attractive to fireflies.

8. Simulate the communication code

The Mexican Journal of Biodiversity exposes the existence of multiple species of the family Lampyridae all over the world. Each one has its own communication codes, flash-based to call your peers.

One method of getting fireflies to come closer to your garden is to emulate their flickering. With a small LED flashlight it mimics the subtle rays, even measuring the interval with a stopwatch.

What not to do to attract fireflies to the garden?

The arrival of fireflies to your garden will be effective if you avoid the following mistakes:

Rake the leaves: When you rake the litter, the firefly larvae lose a safe place.

When you rake the litter, the firefly larvae lose a safe place. Catch them: It is not correct to enclose the bugs in a glass jar to watch them glow. This action cuts oxygen to the lightning beetles, you weaken their wings and accelerate their death.

It is not correct to enclose the bugs in a glass jar to watch them glow. This action cuts oxygen to the lightning beetles, you weaken their wings and accelerate their death. Spraying chemicals: insecticides spread outdoors to eradicate pests kill the lightning beetles. Take advantage of ecological pesticides.

insecticides spread outdoors to eradicate pests kill the lightning beetles. Take advantage of ecological pesticides. Clean up the mud: Do not remove the mud immediately as it forms, as it is a beneficial trap for fireflies to hunt their prey.

Do not remove the mud immediately as it forms, as it is a beneficial trap for fireflies to hunt their prey. Turn on lots of lights: The idea is not that you live in semi-darkness, but to give little light at night.

The intensive cultivation and the use of insecticides with strong chemical components has reduced the population of fireflies in the world.

Extra benefit of having fireflies in your patio or garden

Aside from slugs, night beetles They feed on snails, worms and vermin that usually attack plants. As long as there are fireflies in your garden, you will have a predator that is not poisonous, It does not transmit disease and does not bite.

However, calling this class of insects demands caution. If you’re stacking firewood, avoid fire-prone perimeters and watch for stench when it starts to decompose. As for stagnant water, please set the time to change it.

