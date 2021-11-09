8 tips for safe travel during pregnancy

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Traveling pregnant is not contraindicated, but you need a doctor to confirm that you can do it without putting yourself and your baby at risk. Here are some suggestions for you to travel safely.

If you go on vacation or business, being pregnant is not an impediment. By not presenting complications and feeling in perfect condition, endorsed by your doctor, you can travel safely during pregnancy.

The best time to do this is during the second trimester. However, there are needs or dates that cannot be postponed, so you will need to travel taking the necessary precautions. Let’s see 8 tips that will help you organize.

What should you keep in mind to travel pregnant?

We suggest you consider how the destination and the means of transport that you will use when traveling influences. On a scale from more to less advisable, the first is the train, the second the plane and the third the land. Although, of course, this is the best for short trips.

The most discouraged is the boat or the cruise. And in the circumstance in which you find yourself in the need to take it, ask about the medical service on board. Especially if you have an appropriate scheme for an emergency.

Before acquiring air tickets, present your condition, as there are agencies that do not give access to pregnant women after week 28. Unless they present a document signed by a doctor, ruling out any risk. Inquire about the conditions or requirements imposed by each agency.

The decisive thing in each medium is how long and how easy it is to move, stretch your legs or make stops. That is for the journey. The other determining factor is whether it is going to the beach or a tropical country, the mountains or a quiet but lonely space.

Recommendations for traveling during pregnancy

Let’s analyze, then, 8 recommendations for traveling pregnant. You will see that with these tips it will be easier to enjoy your transfer.

If the trip will be by air, you have to know in advance if the airline will admit you according to your weeks of gestation.

1. Gynecological control is essential

Regardless of your emotion and security to face the trip, it is advisable to do it with a medical evaluation. The professional will know how to tell you if everything is okay and if you can travel safely during pregnancy. Otherwise, it will send you to rest.

Don’t disregard their observations just on the basis of how you feel. The expectation of the trip generates endorphins that can cover or hide some signs of discomfort.

2. If it is in the second trimester, better

From week 1 to 13, complaints such as nausea and vomiting can be frequent, especially in the morning. To this is added the sensitivity in the breasts, swelling, fatigue and sleep. Sometimes there is even indigestion and constipation.

Regarding the latter, evacuation rhythms are conditioned by domestic life and travel involves others that can make constipation worse. In addition, they increase the amount of urination. On a long trip it can be annoying and force you to retain, which leads to a urinary infection.

On the other hand, from 28 to 41 weeks birth is approaching and may surprise you outside of the expected frame. In conclusion, if you can choose how to travel safely during pregnancy, opt for the second trimester.

The initial discomfort has subsided and the birth is still a long way off. In these circumstances, the implantation has been satisfactory and the abdominal perimeter is not so great, facilitating the movements or the use of belts.

3. Plan the trip

In order to choose the ideal time to travel, you have a couple of months when you find out about your pregnancy to prepare for it. The place you want to go should not be difficult to access or lonely.

Guarantees medical care and close care. And check the coverage of an insurance plan. Don’t go on an adventure because you are no longer alone; a life depends on you.

The bags or suitcases you use must have wheels and the clothes and shoes you use must be comfortable. Tight parts will negatively affect circulation.

A bottle of water should not be missing in your purse or on hand.

4. When you travel abroad …

At another time you wouldn’t be worried about adventure. But now that you are pregnant, possible endemic diseases of the country you visit come into consideration.

Some countries require certain vaccines to enter, So before buying a travel package, check with your doctor if they are safe for the unborn baby.

5. Make sure of coverage

Very important! Ask if the country and the locality you will arrive for your babymoon are within the scope of a coverage and if they meet the quality requirements that would merit an emergency.

6. During the trip, move

Yes, you have to keep moving. Roll your ankles, get up every 30 minutes, every hour or maximum 2, walk.

In short, do the same to avoid promoting blood clotting. If the trip is long, keep moving by walking the aisles.

By the way, if you travel by plane or train, when you arrive at your destination, let them clear the corridor that leads to the exit door. Avoid squeezing and pressure on the belly.

7. Stay hydrated

More than 2 liters of water you need per day when you are pregnant and about 700 ml could be supplied by food. Even if you don’t feel thirsty, you should consume more water than you would if you are not pregnant. To avoid common UTIs in pregnancy, like cystitis, you need to drink plenty of water.

Hydration improves circulation and prevents hypotension. There is a relationship between intake levels of Water that are increased during pregnancy, placental well-being, amniotic fluid and the metabolic needs of the fetus.

Consequently, you will need to go to the bathroom frequently, Therefore, when planning the trip, this requirement must be strictly observed. And neat and safe options are to be valued with practicality.

8. Buckle up to life

Figures of up to 80% are handled in the reduction of serious injuries due to the use of seat belt. As you are pregnant and want or need to travel by land, you must use it. The size of the belly should not be an impediment.

Make it pass over the shoulder and sternum without rubbing the neck or passing over the breasts; as low as you can on the hips. Take care that the abdominal section of the belt does not press on the belly. Studies claim that many women use the belt incorrectly.

The pregnancy belly is not an impediment to wearing a seat belt. On the contrary, you must learn to place it correctly.

When do you need to consult a professional?

To travel safely during pregnancy you need the doctor’s authorization and he is the one who evaluates your general condition, travel time and means of transport. Another vital element is immunization or vaccinations depending on the place you visit.

With their advice, prepare the travel kit and do not leave the essentials to chance. Leave the name and contact of your treating doctor and your medical history at your fingertips.

