Hypochondria, although not a disease in itself, can plunge those who suffer from it into permanent anguish, causing stress and health problems.

There are people who always hurt something, or are convinced they have a serious illness, despite the fact that the doctors find nothing. Or they spend the day talking about illnesses, when they are with other people.

The hypochondriaFrom a medical point of view, it is a condition in which a person is overly concerned about having a serious illness.

It is associated with a negative or fearful view of life, or past experiences. There are many degrees, and the most serious can cause distress and real problems to those who suffer from it.

The problem with many hypochondriacs is that few recognize that they are.

They are so convinced that something serious is happening to them, because they feel pain and discomfort, that they do not realize that it could be only in their head.

How do you know if you are a hypochondriac? These 8 signs will help you find out, according to the medical website The Healthy.

You don’t believe what the doctor says

Hypochondriacs have a medical opinion about your health, and not even a doctor can contradict her.

If they go for a consultation and the doctor tells them that they have nothing or that it is something slight, they will go to another doctor. Even a third party.

You spend the day “googling” symptoms and diseases

If you spend the day Googling the meaning of some pain or how diseases are transmitted or produced … is a clear sign of hypochondria.

It is the worst thing you can do, because it is enough to do a few searches on Google and enter certain websites for a sneeze to turn into terminal cancer …

With any symptoms, you put yourself in the worst

A sign that you are a hypochondriac, the thing is the slightest symptom is a serious illness.

You cough, and you think it’s pneumonia. Your back itches, you sure have a herpes. Your stomach hurts, maybe it’s cancer …



You carry a thermometer in your bag or car

In these times of pandemic, the apprehension of contracting COVID has done that many people carry a thermometer in the car, or in their backpack.

The problem is when you discover yourself putting the thermometer every half hour, or after spending a while exposed …

You continually question your family or your partner

Hypochondriacs spend their days mulling over a so-called ailment. If they see a small spot on the skin, they will ask everyone nearby if it looks like cancer …

And even if they tell them that it is an eczema, or that it is nothing, they will ask the question again after 10 minutes, and then again, and again, or to everyone they see.

You bring up talking points about diseases

It is quite common among hypochondriacs to talk about diseases like someone who talks about the weather or the last soccer game.

If you spend the day commented on medical news during meals, or explaining symptoms of illness during work breaks, it is a sign that you are obsessed with the subject.

You always think you have something

One day your head hurts. Another the back. The next day is your stomach, or you feel dizzy.

These are usually mild symptoms, and they appear and disappear on their own, relieving each other.

It is an obvious sign of hypochondria.

You never go to the doctor

Most hypochondriacs spend more time at the doctor’s office than at home, and they call their doctor more than their mother …

But there is a type of hypochondria that leads to just the opposite: the subject is so afraid of suffering from a disease that He never goes to the doctor, unless it is something unbearable.

If you identify with several of these signs, chances are you’re a hypochondriac.

The most sensible thing is that you go to a specialist. They are symptoms associated with anxiety, and can be treated with meditation techniques, mindfulness, exercise, and other effective treatments.