8 security tips to protect personal data

Did you know that just by entering your email account details in the wrong place you put all your privacy at risk? It has become imperative to protect ourselves from theft through the internet.

A large part of the activities you carry out on a daily basis takes place on the internet: shopping for products and services, banking, payments, leisure, research and reading about the topics that interest you. In fact, managing ourselves in an increasingly virtual world is a growing trend. In this context, the so-called cybercrime, that make it necessary to take into account some security tips to protect personal data.

The goal of data theft that millions of people experience every day is to use it for malicious and dishonest purposes. Next, we are going to review why our information is valuable.

In addition, we will see what are the most used strategies to steal this data and how we can protect ourselves from these attacks on privacy.

Why is your personal data so relevant on the Internet?

Everything you do on the internet has value. Navigating in cyberspace, even if it is not to check the movie billboard, yields information that is highly valued for different companies.

The calls hackers or hackers They are in charge of collecting this data and then selling it to the highest bidder. So that? For the following:

Targeted advertising: Perhaps it has happened to you that after looking for models of sneakers, each page you visit offers you advertising about footwear. This is because the websites collect the information you are looking for to send you targeted advertising on the topics that interest you. In this way, companies ensure that their advertisements reach the right people.

Spam: when they get your phone or email, it's so easy to include you in mass advertising emails.

when they get your phone or email, it’s so easy to include you in mass advertising emails. Information sale: Data about your tastes is sold to companies that will seek to promote their products and services.

Everything you do on the internet leaves a mark. This is taken advantage of by hackers.

Techniques used for data theft

The most common crimes are identity theft and illegal use of financial information. These two are the most damaging, as they intrude not only with your social relationships, but also interfere with your finances.

Among the most effective strategies to steal personal data we can mention the following:

Phishing: It is a type of fraud that occurs through emails that appear to be legitimate and request information. For example, a fake email from a bank that asks for your passwords. No bank will ask you for your passwords outside of their website.

Smishing: This technique is derived from the previous variant, which consists of text messages that ask for personal data.

Formjacking: When you enter the data to complete a form, the hacker He steals them and takes them to another site managed by him.

Security tips to protect personal data

Fortunately, antivirus systems are also advancing and allow detecting software malicious or malware. Also, there are tactics that you can implement to reduce the risks of falling into fraud or having your data stolen.

1. Social networks

Take a few minutes to review your privacy settings. Perhaps you have not noticed it and when you register you left the one that comes by default.

In general, you can define if your profile will be public, who can see your publications and interact with them by leaving comments. The most recommended thing is that only those who you really know can see your activity on the networks so that your photos do not fall into the hands of just anyone.

Similarly, do not reveal your address, phone number or email on the networks.

2. Strong passwords

This is perhaps one of the most cumbersome security measures, because you are surely registered in banks, purchase platforms and streaming, clubs, emails, social networks and other sites. It is almost impossible to remember all the passwords that, to make the situation more complicated, must be alphanumeric and even with symbols.

Regrettably, the most elaborate and difficult to remember passwords are the most difficult to crack. Ideally, you follow one of these parameters:

Do not include birthdays or anniversaries.

Make sure they have uppercase, lowercase, numbers, and symbols.

Avoid being the same for all your records.

Change them at least every 2-3 months.

3. Personal data

Do not share information about personal data with anyone on the web. Banks and credit card companies will never ask you to reveal your passwords. If you suspect an email, try to check the sender’s address; you will be surprised to see that it has nothing to do with the entity it claims to be.

4. Download files

If you are going to download files or software Web pages, make sure they are trustworthy. Otherwise, malicious programs that steal bank account data and credit card numbers are added to what you download.

5. Unknown followers

Avoid accepting friend requests from people you don’t know. It can be fake profiles that have bad intentions. This is one of the main security tips to protect personal data.

6. Public Wifi

There is almost no bar or public space left that does not offer free internet service. However, be careful when using these networks if you do not know the security measures they provide. Try not to access your bank account or social networks from there.

7. Daily cleaning

Before shutting down your computer, We suggest you close your sessions and clear the cache. This is the place where the last visited sites are saved. It is also a good idea to clean the history of the computer.

Using a public Wi-Fi service has its risks. Do not carry out financial operations on a network that is not private.

8. Antivirus

Don’t forget to update your antivirus, because malicious programs are renewed and filtered through the barriers of a program that could have become obsolete.

The key is to pay attention

Each of these suggestions relate to our ability to be aware of potential threats. Basic actions, such as not opening questionable emails or revealing data, can save us from the disaster that would cause a hacker steal our information. We hope that soon you can put these tips into practice and feel that you surf the internet safely.

