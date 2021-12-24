5. Data security. When you use CoDi® you will see that it is based precisely on a three-dimensional seal (QR code). This image contains the CLABE account and the bank details that are generally used to make an interbank transfer (SPEI). But they are encrypted, so all that information is safe.

6. Easy to activate. Whether it is a business or a buyer, they can activate CoDi® from their cell phone through the application of their financial institution, without having to go to any branch.

7. You generate savings. CoDi® eliminates the costs related to cash handling (such as paying a money transfer company, or having to constantly go to the financial institution where you have the account to deposit or request a backpack). In addition, CoDi® does not charge any type of commission.

8. It is useful all the time. CoDi® facilitates transactions between people and businesses and you can use it 24 hours a day, seven days a week, anywhere. It is a facilitator of your sales.

According to data from Banxico, more than 60% of commercial transactions in the country are made in cash. This initiative seeks to increase digital transactions for the security of businesses and users, as well as to promote financial inclusion, as it promotes the adoption of applications from financial institutions to solve daily life needs, such as payments and collections for all purchases.

For more information visit www.codi.org.mx