Opening your own medical office within the health field is a desire that most have. Stop working for others and start your own business is an aspiration that is present in all entrepreneurs. Although the first thing is to know the multiple aspects that impact before making a decision of such magnitude.

Regulations and laws for your medical office

Regarding the previous point, there are several laws and regulations that you must know so that your medical office complies with the requirements demanded by the authorities. First, there is the General Health Law that establishes the bases and modalities for access to health services. Ideally, any Mexican should read the document at least once.

But it is not the only document that you should know because there are more on the issue of regulation of medical offices. One of them is the Regulation of the General Health Law on the Provision of Medical Care Services.

Official Mexican Standards

In turn, there are also several Official Mexican Standards (NOM) that establish the minimum requirements for infrastructure and equipment of establishments for medical care in our country.

Due to the above, it is important to take into account the sanitary compliance provided for in the General Health Law. The LGS Regulations regarding the provision of health care services, as well as the various applicable official Mexican standards, such as the following:

NOM-004-SSA3-2012. For management and conformation of the clinical record.
NOM-005-SSA3-2016. It establishes the minimum requirements for infrastructure and equipment of establishments for outpatient medical care.
NOM-017-SSA2-2012. Regulates epidemiological surveillance.
NOM-087-ECOL-SSA1-2002. On environmental health, classification and management of hazardous biological-infectious waste.
NOM-168-SSA1-1998. Its importance stands out because it is aimed at systematizing, homogenizing and updating the management of the clinical file.
NOM-197-SSA1-2000. That establishes the infrastructure and equipment requirements of hospitals and specialized medical care offices.
NOM-024-SSA3-2012. On electronic record information systems for health.
NOM-233-SSA1-2003. It establishes the architectural requirements to facilitate the access, transit, use and permanence of people with disabilities in ambulatory and hospital medical care establishments of the National Health System.

EQUIPMENT FOR THE GENERAL OR FAMILY MEDICINE OFFICE ACCORDING TO THE ABOVE RULES.

Finally, it is necessary to know the necessary equipment for the general or family office.

  1. Furniture
  2. Doctor’s seat
  3. Seat for the patient and companion
  4. Seat for the doctor in the examination of the patient
  5. Height bench or similar
  6. Scale with stadiometer
  7. Bucket or basket for municipal garbage bag and red plastic bag for biological-infectious hazardous waste, as well as a rigid container for sharp-cutting hazardous waste, as established by the Official Mexican Standard NOM-087-SEMARNAT-SSA1-2002, referred to in section 3.1. of this standard.
  8. Storage of medicines, materials or instruments
  9. Exam table with legs
  10. Mayo table, Pasteur or similar, height adjustable
  11. Writing cabinet
  12. System for keeping clinical records
  13. Team
  14. Mercurial, aneroid or electronic sphygmomanometer with cuff size required for your main activity
  15. Binaural stethoscope
  16. Pinard Stethoscope
  17. Diagnostic kit (ophthalmoscope optional)
  18. Addressable Beam Lamp
  19. X-ray viewer.
  20. Instrumental
  21. Box with lid for disinfectant solutions
  22. Small, Medium and Large Bass Mirrors (optional)
  23. Scalpel handle
  24. Hammer hammer
  25. Ring clamp
  26. Dissecting forceps with teeth and without teeth
  27. Mosquito forceps
  28. Forceps to hold the matrix neck (optional)
  29. Curved clamp P
  30. Straight needle holder, with central groove and crossed grooves
  31. 250 ml kidney or larger capacity
  32. Straight scissors
  33. Torundero with lid.
  34. Several
  35. Measuring tape
  36. Clinical thermometer.
As you can see, there is a lot of previous work regarding the legal part. Remember that if you do not comply with everything mentioned, your office runs the risk of being closed, so it is best to be prepared to avoid problems in the future.

