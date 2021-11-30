If you want a cheap wireless gaming mouse instead, this one from Razer features low-latency HyperSpeed ​​technology. It has dual connectivity (radio frequency and Bluetooth) and a 16,000 DPI optical sensor. The battery life used by the mouse can go up to 285 hours, in radio frequency mode, or 450 hours in Bluetooth mode. Its price is 37.99 euros.

One of the best, or even probably the best gaming mouse on the market. It has 11 programmable buttons, built-in memory, infinite scroll wheel, 25,600 DPI, and customizable weights. Its price is 39.90 euros.

The best-selling virtual reality glasses for PC on the market. Oculus has managed to launch high-end glasses at a reduced price, being hundreds of euros cheaper than those of competitors such as HTC. Today we find them at 349 euros for the 128 GB model, its usual price, but there is a promotion on Amazon through which they return 50 euros of credit to spend on Amazon, which is equivalent to costing 299 euros.

Razer DeathAdder V2

Another of the best gaming mice on the market. In this case, the DeathAdder V2 features a 20,000 DPI sensor, Razer Speedflex cable for excellent flexibility, and 5 built-in memory profiles. The buttons are guaranteed 70 million clicks, and their price is 39.98 euros.

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headphones

High-end gaming headsets from Logitech that not only maintain their Black Friday minimum price, but are also the lowest to date. They feature a steel headband, aluminum forks, and synthetic leather to ensure maximum durability and comfort. The drivers are 500mm, and it is compatible with DTS Headphone: X 7.1. Its price is 70.99 euros.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

One of the best gaming headsets in quality / price ratio. They have 500 mm drivers, and an ultralight design that hardly squeezes in the head to guarantee hours of use with maximum comfort. Its price is 39.98 euros.

Razer Kraken X

Lightweight gaming headset ideal for console use. They have a microphone, and 7.1 surround sound through emulation. Its price is 29.99 euros.

Logitech G432 Gaming Headphones

Cheap gaming headsets from Logitech, also designed to offer comfort and durability for hours of use. They have virtual 7.1 sound, and 50 mm drivers. Its price is 36.99 euros.

