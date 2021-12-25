8 clothing tips for people with hyperhidrosis

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Excessive sweating can affect the quality of life of those who suffer from it. However, avoiding annoying sweat marks on clothing is possible. We tell you how to achieve it.

Hyperhidrosis is a condition that causes the body secretes more sweat without having done physical exercise. It occurs unpredictably and is noticeable on the hands, armpits, and feet, especially. For this reason, clothing for people with hyperhidrosis must adapt to it.

According to a study, the condition affects almost 3% of the population. Also, this type of sweating tends to become a psychological problem that affects people’s quality of life.

Given the above, it is necessary to understand that we can minimize its effects by using suitable garments and fabrics. Physical appearance will not be compromised and a more comfortable life can be lived.

Tips for dressing with hyperhidrosis

Clothing for people with hyperhidrosis is a tool to deal with excessive sweating. Here are some tips to put into practice.

1. Think about sizes

Tightly fitting clothing can create more friction. In addition, in summer it is recommended to avoid this type of garment, because it does not allow air to circulate.

In contrast, clothing for patients with hyperhidrosis should be loose fitting. Here freshness is the key to avoid excess heat.

Sweat stains can be disguised with loose-fitting clothing that is not close to the body.

2. Choose certain colors

Black, dark gray, deep blues, or patterned patterns (plaid, floral, camo) may help disguise sweat stains. On the contrary, very striking or pastel tones are more obvious and are not recommended.

A fundamental aspect is that white clothes retain less heat. So if you are outside, it probably feels cooler.

3. Opt for breathable fabrics

The most breathable fabrics that absorb sweat better are the natural ones. Linen, cotton or silk are recommended. However, for winter the best alternative is natural wool.

And for those who do sports, technical fabrics are designed to combat moisture from the body. That is why they are considered allies to deal with excessive sweating.

4. Wear certain pants

Although it all depends on the style of dress, keeping sweating under control and covert is the function of the jeans or the garments of denim. These fabrics are made of cotton, generally. In the case of men, chino pants and those that are less tight to the body can work very well.

5. Select the right underwear

Clothing in people with hyperhidrosis cannot ignore underwear. These garments play an important role against sweating. In this case, men may wear boxer briefs or cotton, which allow better ventilation.

6. Change clothes

Sweat becomes an inevitable reaction. Therefore, if you know that you are going to be in a special or high-stress situation, or you have been wearing the same clothes all day, it is best to bring a change of clothes and even a towel.

7. Dress in layers

This is a surefire trick. Although in winter it is customary to dress in this way, the truth is that it can have a favorable effect on those who suffer from excessive sweating.

You can start with a thin layer and then cover it with a loose or warm garment (depending on the weather). For example, men can add a tank top under the shirt to their wardrobe. And if necessary, a jacket or sweater.

8. The right shoes

Synthetic sneakers, like suit shoes accompanied by thin socks, affect the secretion of sweat. Because, the best option in terms of perspiration is sports shoes.

Some extra considerations that people with hyperhidrosis should have

Although the correct choice of fabrics and footwear helps a lot to prevent sweat from penetrating, there are other aspects to take into account. Let’s take a closer look at two considerations.

Laundry

In addition to stains, sweating can cause wear on the fabric and the color of the garment. This affects its durability. Washing clothes frequently is an effective process that prevents bad odors, as well as damage to clothes.

Apply antiperspirant

Although deodorant is used to prevent odors, antiperspirants target the sweat glands. In this sense, it is recommended that when applied, it be allowed to dry. This way, no product will be wasted.

In addition to clothing for people with hyperhidrosis, we must prioritize the use of deodorants that have an antiperspirant function.

You can have quality of life by improving your clothing

Hyperhidrosis can be annoying or uncomfortable for the sufferer, but self-care means a practical outlet for excessive sweating. Clothes that allow better air flow, comfortable shoes, and technical textiles can help you cope with this condition.

