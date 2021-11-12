LaSalud.mx.- Because 30% of adults living with diabetes in Mexico are unaware of their condition, there is a greater probability of complications caused by the delay in the start of treatment.

An estimated 8.6 million people in the country are living with diabetes. In the last eight years there has been a considerable increase in the prevalence of the disease at the national level. These data help us to make the general population visible and aware.

According to INEGI, the three main causes of death at the national level were heart disease, COVID-19, and diabetes mellitus. In addition, it is predicted that at least 578 million people (10.2% of the population) will have this condition by 2030. By 2045, that number will increase alarmingly to 700 million (10.9%).

This disease is the result of a process started many years before its clinical manifestation. The conditions that determine the appearance of type 2 diabetes and its comorbidities are present from the first years of life.

The complex and complicated relationship between diabetes and the kidneys often arises when a patient is diagnosed 10 years earlier with the disease and does not regulate your blood sugar levels, this can lead to complications such as blindness (retinopathy), end-stage kidney failure (nephropathy), and amputations (neuropathy).

Faced with this situation, medical experts recommend performing at least an annual checkup of the state of the kidneys, since being a silent disease in its initial stage, when the first symptoms appear, the patient will surely find a chronic kidney disease (ERC).

In CKD the kidneys have lost most of their ability to filter blood and eliminate waste products through urine. If the condition progresses to a terminal stage, it is treated with dialysis, hemodialysis, or kidney transplantation. Therefore, it is essential that lifestyle modifications are adopted and that you know the consequences of not controlling diabetes and how these can affect other organs such as the kidneys and eyes.

It is important that all patients living with diabetes begin their treatment from the beginning day one that was diagnosed. In this regard, the doctor Daniel B. Elías López, an internist and endocrinologist, recommended controlling your glucose levels, blood pressure, cholesterol, changing your lifestyle and quitting smoking, because all this together adds up to develop a condition known as diabetic nephropathy, among other complications.

Currently diabetes mellitus is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the world and the sixth leading cause of hospitalization. And diabetes accounts for 40% of new cases of end-stage renal failure. The prognoses of both diseases are closely related.

In this context, the ALE Association, IAP, is committed to promoting the culture of organ donation in Mexico, helping low-income people to regain health through transplantation and influencing public policies in order to achieve universal coverage. of health. For any questions you can contact [email protected] or at the telephone numbers: (55) 5626 3708 and (800) 5526474.

