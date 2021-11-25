LaSalud.mx.- The Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), in collaboration with the Secretariats of the Navy (Semar) and the National Defense (Sedena), as well as the National Guard (GN) and Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), expedites the delivery of 40 million 281 thousand 628 pieces of medicines to the states from November 15 to 28, reported the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

During El Pulso de la Salud, Alcocer Varela reported that Insabi maintains direct communication with the heads of Health of the federative entities for the reception of supplies and the mobilization of oncological drugs. The Armed Forces provide support to transport and logistics operators.

The official pointed out that penalties will be applied to suppliers and logistics operators that fail to comply with the delivery periods for supplies and medicines.

In addition, he announced that, until this November 22, a total of 14 institutions in the Health sector, including Insabi, the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE) and the medical services of Semar and Sedena, among others, have acquired 787 million 367 thousand 123 pieces of medicines. 72 million 078 thousand 562 have also been delivered to the states, of which 33 million 496 thousand 635 have been verified.

Vaccination against COVID-19

For his part, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, reported that urban areas and cities with 5,000 to 10,000 inhabitants have reached vaccination coverage against COVID-19. Currently the challenge is to reach the last corner of the country to immunize people who live in dispersed communities with fewer than a thousand inhabitants.

He added that so far 131 million 191 thousand 713 vaccines have been applied to 75 million 955 thousand 466 adults, of which 85% have a complete scheme and 15% expect to meet the deadline required to receive the second biological.

So far, 170 million 554 thousand 255 doses of vaccines have been received from the various authorized pharmaceutical companies. From now until the end of the year, Pfizer will deliver more vaccines than in previous weeks, making the immunization process easier for 15-17 year olds.

Epidemiological week 46 shows a 17% reduction in the number of estimated COVID-19 cases. Of the total recorded since the start of the health emergency, only 0.4% are active cases, that is, 17,764 people with signs and symptoms in the last 14 days.

The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion insisted on the need to apply the vaccine, since the risk of hospitalization and mortality has decreased by more than 87%, even some states have had days without deaths from COVID-19.

He specified that there has been no rebound in COVID-19 in schools. Of the 67% of the schools that have opened so far, only 0.07% had some kind of affectation from this disease and the vast majority were mild cases.

RGP