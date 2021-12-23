Christmas should be synonymous with rest, sharing and enjoying time for ours, of leaving the rush aside and letting yourself go. And for many it is, although there is a minority that has to settle for seeing it from the sidelines. Or rather, from the kitchen.

The celebrations of these dates are a burden for the hosts. Think of the menu, buy everything you need, cook, set and decorate the table, collect, … A great job that can be done smooth in multiple ways: distributing the dishes among the guests, delegating tasks to the rest of the family and, of course, preparing everything that can be done in advance.

If the number of guests is high, the division of tasks is carried out more lightly. But when it is reduced, it is possible that everything falls on the same person. Think of a Christmas menu based on recipes that can be prepared the day before it is key to be able to enjoy with ours. Everyone will appreciate it, because that is what Christmas is about, enjoying together without stress or rush. Here are our proposals!

Appetizers and snacks

Cups of micuit foie cream with mango chutney

For the chutney, peel the mango and arrange 1/3 of the fruit, which we will cut into small cubes. We put them in a saucepan with the sugar, garlic, anise star, cardamom, cinnamon and vinegar. Cook over low heat, stirring from time to time until the mango is cooked like a compote and forms a creamy mixture. We reserve and let cool. For the cream of foie gras mi-cuit, mix the foie gras cut into cubes, the cream and the egg in the glass of a whisk. We booked. Preheat the oven to 100 degrees Celsius. We distribute the mango chutney in 100 milliliter cups capacity approximately. Pour the foie cream on top and bake for 30 minutes at 100ºC. We leave to refrigerate in the fridge once cooked for a minimum of three hours. For reduction, cook the balsamic vinegar in a saucepan until it is reduced by half and we obtain a syrupy consistency. We distribute a small amount in each glass before serving.

Other appetizers and snacks that can be prepared in advance

Marinated salmon

Starters

Cold cake or scorpion pudding

Ingredients for six people: 1 kg of scorpion fish, 4 eggs, 2 tbsp of tomato sauce (about 30 g), 50 ml of liquid cream, 50 ml of mayonnaise and 4 olives.

preparation: Cook the scorpionfish for 20 minutes in salted water. When it does not burn, we remove the thorns and shred the meat. We beat the eggs, mix them with the fish and cream and put them in a previously floured cake mold so that they do not stick to the edges and we can unmold them easily. Bake at 180 ºC for 40 minutes. Before removing the cake from the oven we put a skewer to check that it comes out clean. Let it temper before unmolding and move to a source, where we will serve it by cutting slices for each guest. To decorate it, we spread a tablespoon of mayonnaise just for the top and decorate with some cut olives, roasted red pepper strips and some roe.

Complete recipe for pudding or scorpion pudding.

Other starters that can be prepared in advance

Soft nougat with mussels and light tuna

Fish and shellfish

Causa stuffed with avocado and crab

Ingredients for six people: 1 kg of potatoes, 100 ml of extra virgin olive oil, juice of 1 lemon, salt to taste, ground black pepper, yellow chili paste, chopped fresh parsley, 250 g of crab meat, 3 tbsp mayonnaise, 1 tbsp ketchup, Perrins sauce and 2 avocados.

preparation: We start by washing the potatoes and cooking them with their skins in salted water. We drain them, let them cool and while we make the filling. We crumble the crab meat and mix it with the mayonnaise, ketchup, a few drops of Perrins sauce, salt and pepper. We reserve it in the fridge. We peel the potatoes and pass them through the food processor. We mix it with the olive oil, lemon juice, yellow pepper, parsley, salt and pepper, until we obtain a homogeneous mixture. We peel the avocado and cut it into slices. We line a crown mold with a layer of puree. On top we have the crab mixture. On top of another layer of puree and on top of it, the avocado. We finish with a layer of puree. Cover with plastic wrap and reserve in the fridge until serving time.

Complete recipe of causa stuffed with avocado and crab.

Other fish and shellfish that can be prepared in advance

Brandade quenelles on salmorejo cream

meats

Fricando veal

Ingredients for four people: 500 g of finely cut beef fillets (fin, contraculata or thigh blood sausage), 2 ripe tomatoes, 1 onion, 500 ml of water, 1 bay leaf, 100 g of senderuelas, 1 glass of white wine, virgin olive oil extra, wheat flour, salt, ground black pepper, 1 clove of garlic, a handful of toasted almonds and a handful of fresh parsley.

preparation: We start by soaking the senderuelas in a container with warm water. Season and flour the veal. We heat olive oil in a frying pan and lightly fry the fillets, practically back and forth. We reserve them. In a saucepan, brown the grated onion with a drizzle of oil, over medium heat. Add the peeled and grated tomatoes, cooking everything, stirring, until we get a well-confit sauce. Add the reserved meat and let it drip with the sauce for a minute. We add the wine and the bay leaf. We let alcohol reduce. We cover the meat with the water, add the senderuelas without the water and a little salt. We let everything simmer for an hour or an hour and a half, approximately. Meanwhile, we prepare the mince: in the blender glass we crush the garlic, the toasted almonds and the parsley with a little of the cooking water. Add the minced meat to the saucepan and cook for a few more minutes. Rectify with salt if necessary.

Complete recipe for veal fricandó.

Other meats that can be prepared in advance

Pork cheeks in red wine

Vegetables and garnishes

Steamed vegetable plum cake

Ingredients for six people: 400 g of zucchini with skin, cut into large pieces, 200 g of chopped carrot, 1 leek, cut into slices (only the white part), 30 ml of extra virgin olive oil, 30 g of butter, 4 eggs, 200 g of cream liquid, salt and ground black pepper.

preparation: Cut the zucchini, carrot and leek into small squares. We put the oil and butter in a pan and sauté the leek. When it is done, add the zucchini and carrot and poach everything, until all the liquid released by the vegetables is lost. Once the vegetables are done, we drain them well to discard any remaining liquid that may have remained. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the cream, salt and pepper. We add the vegetables and stir to integrate everything. We pour the mixture into a plum-cake mold and bake it in a preheated oven at 180ºC for about 25 minutes or until everything is set, which we can check by clicking with a toothpick. Let cool and unmold.

Complete recipe for steamed vegetable plum cake.

Other recipes for vegetables and side dishes that can be prepared in advance

Christmas red cabbage

Desserts

Nougat bavarois

Ingredients for six people: a bar of Jijona nougat, 400 ml of liquid whipping cream (35% fat), 1 vanilla custard, 4 tablespoons of sugar, 3 sheets of neutral gelatin.

preparation: We crush the Jijona nougat, we reserve it. Then, we put the gelatin sheets in a container with water to hydrate them, we will let them soak for a few minutes until they are completely soft. Heat about 50 ml of the cream and, off the heat, add the drained gelatin, stirring so that it falls apart. Mix the vanilla custard with the gelatin in a bowl, stirring constantly with a whisk and add the nougat and sugar. We mount the remaining cream (it must be very cold) and, with a spatula, we incorporate it into the nougat mixture, mixing from bottom to top with enveloping movements so that it does not lose fluffiness, until everything is well integrated. Fill individual molds or a large mold with the bavarois, cover with plastic wrap and freeze. If desired, before covering with the plastic you can put a layer of sponge cake to serve as a base. To make it easier to unmold, it is better that the mixture is frozen. Store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Complete recipe for nougat bavarois.

Other desserts that can be prepared in advance

Banana and dulce de leche cups without oven

