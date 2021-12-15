As we avoid viruses between company dinners and other Christmas pre-parties, a new Wednesday arrives and we have to do the weekly review of the streaming premieres. So let’s see the 76 series, films and documentaries that arrive from today and until Sunday on Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max, Starzplay and Atresplayer.

‘The swan song’

Mahershala Ali stars in this film that takes us to the near future in which we follow the odyssey of a man who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and to whom his doctor (Glenn Close) offers an alternative solution to avoid the grief of his family.

‘Celebrity Bake Off Spain’

Paula Vázquez and Brays Efe are the masters of ceremonies of the famous version of the pastry contest. Twelve familiar faces will fight to be the one that makes the best desserts.

‘Station Eleven’

In this series we move to the not too distant future to follow the survivors of a devastating flu and their attempt to rebuild society by holding on to what is most precious.

‘It was the hand of God’

Paolo Sorrentino offers one of Netflix’s great cinematographic bets for this 2021 with his own fictional self-portrait of youth. Thus, we follow the story of some adolescent boys with only two interests: girls and soccer.

‘Hacks’

Jean Smart stars in one of the best comedies 2021 has given us as Deborah Vance, a comedian who has seen better times and who is seen teaming up with a “canceled” young woman (Hannah Einbinder) to refresh her show in Las Vegas.

‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol’

The adventures of Robert Langdon return but this time for television. In ‘The Lost Symbol’ we delve into his young years when the symbologist must solve a series of challenges to rescue his mentor, who has been kidnapped.

‘No news’

Spanish adaptation of the Australian ‘No Activity’, we find ourselves with an endless night of surveillance in which nothing seems to happen. Fed up, they will begin to open a Pandora’s box of secrets and intimacies in what everyone is transforming into the greatest event of their lives.

All premieres

Netflix

HBO Max

‘Station eleven’ (Friday)

‘Hacks’ (Wednesday)

‘Harley Quinn’ S1-2 (Wednesday)

‘Legendary’ (Wednesday)

‘No news’ (Sunday)

Movistar +

‘Dan Brown: The Lost Symbol’ (Sunday)

‘Melodic’ (Wednesday)

‘Mortal Kombat’ (12/17)

‘Hans Zimmer in concert’ (12/17)

‘20,000 days on Earth ‘(12/19)

Disney +

‘Predators fail too’ (Wednesday)

‘Foodtástico’ (Wednesday)

‘Independence Day: Counterattack’ (Friday)

‘The Most Dangerous in Africa’ T4-6 (Wednesday)

‘Miraculous World: The Adventures of Ladybug in Shanghai, the legend of Lady Dragon’ (Friday)

‘Family Guy’ T20 (Wednesday)

‘Sorry if I call you love’ (Friday)

‘The King Who Tricked Hitler’ (Friday)

‘Ron makes a mistake’ (Wednesday)

‘Spider-man’ S2 (Wednesday)

‘Did it have to be him? (Friday)

‘D-Day Witnesses (Friday)

‘Arendelle Castle Christmas Log: Cutout Paper Edition’ (Friday)

‘The last duel’ (Wednesday)

Filmin

‘Breath (2021)’ (Wednesday)

‘Question of Blood’ (Wednesday)

‘La Francisca, a Chilean youth’ (Wednesday)

‘The summit of the road’ (Wednesday)

‘Like a goodbye’ (Thursday)

‘A man and his camera’ (Thursday)

‘Enermanos’ (Thursday)

‘Words also have eyes. Possibilities of poetry: Dionisio Cañas’ (Thursday)

‘Horsemen of Justice’ [P] (Friday)

‘Another Christmas Carol’ (Friday)

‘The separation’ [P] (Friday)

‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’ [P] (Friday)

‘Playlist’ (Friday)

‘Children of the South’ (Friday)

‘Cryptozoo’ (Friday)

‘150 i una Grossa’ (Friday)

‘Carrasca’ (Friday)

‘A Friendly Fire’ (Friday)

‘Always with you’ (Friday)

‘Citizen Fernando Gallego: dance or die’ (Friday)

‘#boza’ (Saturday)

Others