75th Anniversary of the National Cancer Institute - Mundodehoy.com

Oncology.mx .-The renowned national hospital center is today without a doubt a national and international benchmark in cancer care.

Secretary Jorge Alcocer reaffirms commitment to access cancer services for all people and communities in the country

In his speech the doctor Abelardo Meneses Garcia, director of the National Cancer Institute (INCan), celebrated the great work, dedication and passion of each of the workers that make up the Great INCan Family.

He also specified that the institution has directed its actions towards the care of people without social security, from all over the country, to whom it provides services with a multidisciplinary approach in diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and follow-up, through functional units.

For example, he said, on October 23, 2014, in the context of the Day of the Doctor and the Doctor, the New Hospitalization Tower, a work that in Latin America is a symbol of modernity and excellence in cancer care.

In addition, INCan provides an average of 200,000 consultations annually, of which 5,500 correspond to new diagnoses. Of the total number of services, more than 90% are breast tumors, cervical, lung, prostate, colon and rectum, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, ovary, of the body of the uterus, testicle and stomach. Likewise, each year it performs 4,000 surgeries, 38,000 chemotherapies and 39,500 radiotherapy sessions are provided.

The institute has 288 current research projects on topics such as: virus and cancer, carcinogenesis, cancer epigenetics, pharmacogenetics, cancer genomics, and environmental pollution and cancer. In addition, he conducts clinical and translational research in solid neoplasms and hematologic neoplasms, as well as protocols on quality of life in patients with cancer, lifestyle, diet, neoplasms and immuno-oncology. For this, it has a staff of 113 researchers who belong to the National System of Researchers (SNI).

In 2021 it received 216 residents, 37 of them from countries such as Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Spain, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Dominican Republic. In addition, 44 medical students and 47 nursing students carry out their social service.

The Institute is internationally recognized for its involvement with institutions such as the American Cancer Society, the International Union Against Cancer, the MD Cancer Center, and the National Cancer Institute of the United States National Institutes of Health.

Meneses García recognized the work of the medical, nursing, administrative staff, the Board of Trustees and Civil Society Organizations, who daily give their best for the benefit of patients and their families.

The Global Cancer Observatory (GCO) points out that 190 thousand new cases of cancer are reported annually in our country, thus, it ranks third as a cause of death and represents more than 100 different diseases, hence the complexity in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and follow-up.

Due to its importance, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, sent a video message on the occasion of the institute’s anniversary, where he pointed out that it is a “benchmark in cancer care in our country and represents a set of values, knowledge, practices, medical experience and technological advances in the care of patients“

He stressed that it is time to prepare the transition for the new generations that will be responsible for managing, improving and enhancing oncology care and encouraging scientific research at the national level, since development arises from the generation of knowledge.

“We live in a time of challenges, but also of opportunities, and the time to take action on the matter is now”. To face the new challenges, it is necessary to modify the way in which medical personnel and institutions have acted for several decades, he stressed.

The Health Minister reaffirmed the current administration’s commitment so that all people and communities in the country have access to comprehensive, adequate, timely and quality oncological services, without any discrimination, as well as to quality, safe and effective drugs.

He added that in our country there are approximately 2,020 specialists in oncology, of which 43% are in surgical oncology, 42% in oncological medicine and 15% in oncological radiology. In that context, “we must open up specialization opportunities for all those professionals”, He indicated.

The ceremony for the 75th Anniversary of INCan was attended by the Director of Teaching, Eduardo Cervera Ceballos placeholder image; the presidents of the Medical Society and of the Board of this institute, Horacio Noé López Basave and Alejandro Legorreta González, respectively, as well as the nurse Edith Ariana Cabrera Sánchez, on behalf of the personnel of this institute; On behalf of the patients, the lawyer attended Gisel Guadarrama, who was diagnosed with Bone Cancer at age 21 and is a patient at INCan.