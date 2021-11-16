In our country, more and more users are buying on the internet using different platforms, but in a survey carried out it was discovered that about 74% do not have the confidence to provide their personal data on the internet.

One of the main reasons for this is because threats and misinformation captivate users, forcing them to distrust when making purchases on various platforms, especially if they ask for personal data from the same users.

How is the trust landscape on the internet?

According to Bayonet, a platform for the prevention of fraud and optimization of electronic payments, about 74% of the users surveyed do not have the confidence to provide their personal data, even on trusted platforms such as Amazon or Mercado Libre.

One of the main precursors of promoting and generating confidence in online shopping are Fintech companies, who seek to give people a way to include them financially, focusing on providing superior services and focusing on the user.

“The growth that Fintech companies have had in recent years is undeniable, however, there are still many challenges ahead for them to develop their potential, one of them is trust, which triggers others, such as the security of your personal data. ”Says José Andrés Chávez, CEO and Co-founder of Bayonet.

The challenges of Fintech: user trust

The confidence of providing certain data on the internet can be one of the main problems that Fintech companies face, since this would allow users to risk not being scammed and that their purchases are safe.

In this sense, having the possibility of being able to buy on the internet, users only need a smartphone and an internet connection to visit a portal or platform to see an offer and acquire what they are looking for.

This is how each Fintech company or online sales platforms must secure or shield themselves against any type of attack, with the goal of preventing risks and assuring their customers that they will be able to buy online without major problem.

Growing distrust and without measure

Although the penetration of financial products and services has advanced by leaps and bounds, threats have also made it, especially at the level of architecture and sophistication, which is a complicated challenge for companies, to have the trust of their users .

“Trust has to be built with facts, not just sayings, companies must make an effort to explain how they work, why customers’ money is safe with them and what benefits they get from joining them.” Adds the CEO of Bayonet.

In this way, according to the 2021 online sales study prepared by the AMVO, 80% of people who do not buy on the internet affirm that they will not risk being victims of fraud, so 74% do not have the confidence to give your personal data on the internet.

This same study points out that 81% of people who do not buy online would consider this option only if the business has a security strategy to avoid potential fraud.

What is the solution?

It is important to implement strategies not only by internet sales companies, but also by Fintech companies, which, combined, could offer greater security to their users.

We have also mentioned that there are many ways to protect yourself, mainly not to give more data or data that is not necessary to make a purchase.

Likewise, it is important not to buy with your physical card on the internet, but to do so with a digital one, which offers greater security and benefits to avoid being a victim of fraud or theft of personal information.