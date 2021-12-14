Surely, by now you already know The Matrix Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, a technical demo of the new graphics engine from Epic Games that recreates part of the Matrix movie and leaves the player in the most impressive open world we’ve ever seen, after shooting on the highway. A show of strength where the company shows the strengths of its lighting systems, Lumens, and geometry, Nanite, to recreate Neo, Trinity and an immense city.

Beyond the very sequence of chase and action that takes place before the open world opens, which is no small feat, it is surprising the density of the city in terms of buildings, pedestrians, traffic and the level of detail with the that each of its components are recreated. Both the facades of the buildings, with their reflections in the glass, the urban furniture, the modeling of cars and pedestrians and the fluidity with which it manages to show everything without cuts or popping.

As expected, Digital Foundry you’ve taken an in-depth look at this Unreal Engine 5 tech demo and pulled out a few standout numbers that undoubtedly seem even more impressive. As the city has an area of ​​15.79 km2, 7,000 buildings with “hundreds” of elements and millions of polygons, without counting the 35,000 “MetaHumanos” patones. In addition, there are 38,146 parked cars that can be driven and destroyed, plus others 17,000 cars moving through the city.

Here are the impressive numbers from The Matrix Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, according to Digital Foundry:

The city has 4,138 km wide and 4,968 km long , slightly larger than the size of downtown Los Angeles.

, slightly larger than the size of downtown Los Angeles. The surface of the city is 15.79 km2.

The perimeter of the city is 14,519 km long.

There are 260 km of roads in the city.

in the city. There are 512 km of sidewalk in the city.

in the city. There are 1,248 intersections in the city.

in the city. There are 45,073 parked cars, of which 38,146 are drivable and destructible.

There are 17,000 simulated traffic vehicles on the road that are destructible.

7,000 buildings.

27,848 light poles only on the side of the street.

only on the side of the street. 12,422 holes sewer.

sewer. Were created almost 10 million unique and duplicate assets to make the city

to make the city The whole world is illuminated only by the sun, the sky and emitting materials in tights. No light sources were placed for the tens of thousands of streetlights. In night mode, almost all lighting comes from millions of emitting building windows.

in tights. No light sources were placed for the tens of thousands of streetlights. In night mode, almost all lighting comes from millions of emitting building windows. 35,000 MetaHuman pedestrians.

Average count of polygons? 7,000 buildings made of thousands of assets and each asset could have up to millions of polygons, so we have several billion polygons to compose only the buildings of the city.

<br>

Know more: https://www.alfabetajuega.com/noticia/todos-los-ganadores-de-la-gala-de-the-game-awards-2021



Without a doubt, impressive numbers that show a true next generation experience and surpass any open world game that we have seen recently, such as Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Two: Legion, two examples with dense and detailed cities. We’ll see if the first games with Unreal Engine 5 manage to get close to the numbers in this demo. The Matrix Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience Is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S completely free of charge.