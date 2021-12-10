Within the professional fighting game community we find all kinds of players. Usually we see people in their 20s and 30s here. However, this changed last weekend, when a couple in their 70s participated in the CEO Fighting Game Championships, winning the hearts of all attendees.

At the CEO Fighting Game Championships held last weekend, Tinker and Arachius, a couple in their 70s, participated in the tournament of Marvel vs Capcom 3 with a single objective: understand how an event of this level works. This couple, in the company of their son and some friends, are currently working on the first edition of Southeast Mayhem, a competition that will take place next year, which is focused on events of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl Y Dragon Ball FighterZ.

An attendee’s grandmother entered Marvel and the crowd is booing her opponent pic.twitter.com/OeuZDd1Hdn – Alex Jebailey (@Jebailey) December 4, 2021

In this way, the couple, whose real names are Kim and Craig Cutchin, aged 62 and 71 respectively, went to do some field research. Although one might think that this duo does not know how to play, the truth is that both managed to have a good position within CEO Fighting Game Championships, although none managed to win the tournament Marvel vs Capcom 3.

This duo is not strange to video games, since since their son, Zachary, began to enjoy this form of entertainment, the couple has entered this world more and more, to the degree that the family plays Super Smash Bros. Ultimate constantly. As if that were not enough, the participation of Tinker and Arachius in the event last weekend managed to move an entire community.

Southeast Mayhem will take place from February 4 to 6 in Tifton, Georgia, in the United States, so this surely won’t be the last time we hear about Tinker and Arachius. In related topics, here you can see a new look at the fighting game of LOL. Similarly, NetherRealm appears to be working on a Marvel fighting game.

Editor’s Note:

It’s always nice to see that people we don’t usually associate with video games are part of such a community. It is one thing to simply be amateurs, but another is to enter a tournament to understand how these events work and offer a quality experience. That is dedication.

Via: Kotaku