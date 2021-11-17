70% of lung cancer is detected in an advanced stage: what are the symptoms and when to consult

In Argentina it affects about 12,000 people annually and is the second leading cause of death from cancer, after breast cancer (Gettyimages)

The lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide. In Argentina, it affects about 12,000 people annually and is the second cause death from cancer, after breast cancer.

Every November 17 the International Lung Cancer Day, as a way to raise awareness of the need for checkups and early detection. In 70% of cases, the disease is detected when it is advanced and with little chance of cure.

However, at present, new approaches in its diagnosis and treatment open a hopeful panorama for patients.

In order to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, the pharmaceutical company Roche in Latin America launched the campaign Give Time to your Lungs

In order to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis, the pharmaceutical company Roche in Latin America launched the campaign Give your lungs time an initiative that focuses on avoid postponing preventive check-ups and work on lifestyle habits that can prevent its appearance since, detected early, lung cancer improves its prognosis.

Diego Lucas Kaen (MP1898), director of the Department of Clinical Research of the Riojano Integral Oncology Center, explained that specialists are looking for “Chronic lung cancer, as has been done with diabetes, hypertension and other diseases. Advances in more accurate diagnoses coupled with targeted therapies improve patient survival. But, step by step, everything actually points to chronic cancer in general. “

Lung cancer it rarely shows symptoms in the initial stages and if it does manifest symptoms they are usually nonspecific, for which the The patient often ignores them or confuses them with other pathologies. Some of the symptoms can be: persistent cough, voice changes, presence of blood in catarrh, shortness of breath, weight loss, fatigue and stitches or pain when breathing or coughing.

The doctor Gonzalo Recondo (MN 134284), coordinator of the Thoracic Oncology Unit of the CEMIC, noted that lung cancer “It is usually diagnosed when it already presents metastasis because it does not usually give symptoms in early or localized stages, but when it presents symptoms, they are generally locally advanced or present metastases that lead to some type of clinical compromise ”.

For this reason, “early or rapid diagnosis is important because it allows treatment to be started as soon as possible and allows higher cure rates,” he said.

Factors that increase the risk of lung cancer include mainly smoking. The risk of developing lung cancer among smokers is 10 to 30 times greater than among people who don’t smoke.

“The main measures to control and prevent the disease should focus on tobacco cessation campaigns, in addition to measures that help reduce cigarette consumption. Besides of control of asbestos, radon and other environmental pollutants. But fundamentally for the control of the disease it is important to improve the diagnosis and achieve that lung tumors are detected in earlier stages ”, Recondo concludes.

The doctor Diego Maldonado, an expert in pulmonary medicine from Cleveland Clinic, in Florida, USA, told the Efe agency that in lung cancer the most important thing is prevention and early detection. It is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide, he explained, and It is the cancer with one of the highest mortality rates.

A tumor in a lung grows without symptoms and when it is detected, in more than 75% of cases it is in an advanced stage. Only when it is detected in phase 1 (of 4) is there a possibility of cure and the cancerous nodule can be removed cleanly.

A person from 50 to 77 years old, an active smoker or who has smoked for 20 years and stopped smoking within the last 15 years, you should ask your doctor prescribe a low-dose chest scan to screen for lung cancer , defends Maldonado. Although there are genetic and environmental factors that can favor the development of lung cancer, what is really advisable to avoid it is to stop smoking, a habit behind many other types of cancers.

KEEP READING

Lung cancer: with new therapies, they seek to make it a chronic disease

Lung Cancer: US Experts Publish New Screening Guidelines

Lung Cancer: Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies in Early Stage Increase Chances of Cure