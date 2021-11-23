File photo. People line up to submit their job search applications in Bogotá, Colombia, May 31, 2019. REUTERS / Luisa González

The economic reactivation in Colombia seems to be on the right track, according to the information presented by the National Government on growth in recent months, even the Dane recently pointed out that 75% of the vacancies lost in the pandemic have already been recovered. .

Despite the fact that the previous data shows great progress, it is important to mention that in terms of employability, the country still has some important challenges both in guarantees for the worker and in the profiling and preparation of applicants. So to date it is estimated that still there are 461,000 more people unemployed.

“It is still necessary to generate a level of economic activity that allows correcting these 461,000 more unemployed people that we are seeing in September 2021 compared to September 2019 ″, he pointed Juan Daniel Oviedo, director of the statistical entity.

The most recent Survey of Employment Prospects of ManpowerGroup Q3 2021, made it clear that 70% of companies in Colombia have difficulties to fill jobs. In the analysis of the results, it was concluded that these difficulties lie both in the characteristics of the applicants and in the processes carried out by the human resources departments.

Regarding the profiles currently being sought in the country, it should be taken into account that companies are interested in their workers being responsible, reliable and disciplined, as well as resilient and stress-tolerant, collaborators and with teamwork skills. and empaths.

“Today, we know that real human power lies in the perfect combination of human skills and professional skills. The former are more difficult to teach than the latter, which is why working on the development of those capacities that the market is demanding make the possibilities of remaining employable increase substantially “, expressed Javier Echeverri Hincapié, President of ManpowerGroup Colombia to the portal Portfolio.

On the other hand, and what is less talked about is the errors that recruiters can make in the processes, so the document pointed out the four most common, in the first place it mentioned the biases that the human resources area may haveThese are usually related to the resume, that is, this first filter can substantially favor some applicants but without realizing it can rule out profiles that fully comply with what companies are looking for. So it is suggested that this is not the only filter at first.

The second thing that stands out is that don’t seek help with testing, at this point ManpowerGroup, detailed that it is important to use different resources to know 100% someone’s profile, not only based on the interview or knowledge tests, but also reviewing cognitive skills and emotional intelligence (creativity, self-confidence and Problem resolution).

The other two are directly related to the use of new technologies, the document reads: “Eliminating these manual processes allows talent areas to focus on strategic tasks”. So they suggest looking for programs or resources to have a better systematization of information and data analysis. Not involving technology in personnel selection processes will create a vicious circle for companies and affect their growth potential.

