What do you think if we tell you that you can take home the POCO X3 Pro equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 179.90 euros compared to the usual 249.99 euros? This is one of those offers that, when they appear, should not be missed.

POCO X3 Pro 6-128 from My Italy

From the official Italian Mi.com store we find this important discount currently impossible to emulate in any Spanish store. The most combative offers we have currently found are around 220 euros, in Fnac and sold by a commercial external to the platform.

And do not fear for the management of the purchase: the registration can be completed through your personal Mi.com account and the guarantee is the same as the Spanish one: minimum two-year legal protection on all technology products. If you don’t already have an account created, you can do it from here.

POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 ”120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, Quadruple Camera 48 MP, 5160mAh, Metallic Bronze

As for the smartphone in question, “little” more we can say that has not been said. The POCO X3 Pro is a very solvent and complete terminal, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, plenty of battery thanks to its 5,160 mAh of autonomy and support for 33 W fast charging and a screen built on a 6.67-inch IPS compatible with 120 Hz refresh rate.





If you need to know more about the characteristics of this terminal and know how to face it alongside other POCOs or Redmi, here you can read a complete comparison.

And be careful, do not forget that you can update it now to the MIUI 12.5 operating system, with the consequent benefits it brings in performance, battery consumption and even the option of freeing up RAM or expanding it virtually.