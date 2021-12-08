Widgets are small windows that show dynamic information on the Windows desktop. This is how Microsoft defines them. Widgets have become popular thanks to Android and iOS, but at the time, both Windows and macOS tried their luck with these types of applications tiny. However, they did not finish working. Now, the widgets return to Windows 11 in style to give you real-time information while doing other things on your computer.

Like their iOS and Android counterparts, Windows 11 widgets can be arranged, resized, added, and removed to create your own widget panel with everything you want to see at a glance. Or as Microsoft says, “reflect your interests and the way you work.” Come on, just like on your phone: see the weather, your next appointments, the result of your favorite team, the latest news, your inbox and much more.

Android and iOS widgets are available in the lock window and on the desktop. For its part, Windows 11 widgets can be activated by clicking on its corresponding button, in the very center of the taskbar. And to go faster, you can also activate the widget panel with Windows key and W key. Seen and unseen.

By default, the widget panel Windows 11 is designed to show you what is most important. Works like some kind of home page with the time, a search box to search the web and several widgets activated by default: the weather, suggestions, news highlights … From here, it’s up to you to customize the widgets to your liking.

You will find a button Add widgets in the widget panel itself. Also if you click on the upper right corner, where you can log in with your Microsoft account and that opens the window of Widget Settings.

At the moment there are ten widgets. To-dos, recommendations, traffic, Esports, weather, portfolio of assets (the Stock Market), photographs that you save in OneDrive, sports results, your Outlook calendar and / or the tool Family Safety to manage devices and user accounts of your children or dependents.

Customize dashboard news

Below the Windows 11 widgets you’ll see news highlights. How does Microsoft choose them? From your profile or Microsoft account. Come on, you can choose themes, remove them and thus create your own portfolio to obtain only news of your interest.

Click on the icon in the upper right corner of the widget panel. If you are signed in with your Microsoft account, you will see your user photo. Within Widget Settings, you will see a link called Customize your interests. It will open a browser page that will take you to your interests of Microsoft Start, Microsoft’s home page for your browser.

Depending on those interests, you will see some news or others in the widget panel. By default there are generic categories, such as news, entertainment, sports, money, travel, motor … Within those categories, there are more categories that are divided into other categories. You can too search directly for a topic of your interest to add it to your interest list.

It will take time, but when you finish you will have set up a portfolio of topics from which you will see news for to be up to date about what you like instead of receiving generic news that doesn’t tell you anything.

Teach the news recommender

In addition to choosing your topics of interest to see news according to your tastes and preferences, you can teach the news recommender the topics you like the most, the media you don’t like, etc. The best way to make your Windows 11 widgets useful to you.

Each news you see in the news panel has a drop-down menu. In that menu you can indicate that you want more or less news like that. You can too hide the news from that information medium or return to your list of topics of interest to add or remove themes.

Another useful option is to Save for later. It allows you to create a list of news to read when you have more time. You will find that list in Microsoft Edge, the default web browser for Windows 11.

Depending on the size of your screen, you will see more or less information at a glance. That makes you maybe want reduce or increase the size of Windows 11 widgets depending on the space available on the screen and what you want to know through the widget.

Next to each widget there is a drop-down menu that allows you to choose one of the three available sizes. Depending on the size of the widget, it will display information in one way or another. Depending on the widget, a size will be more practical small, medium or large. It all depends on the importance of that information.

In addition to adding widgets to the Windows 11 panel, you can remove them instantly. Just click on the drop-down menu and then on Remove widget. When you need them again, you can add them again.

As for customizing the widgets, this option changes depending on each widget. From the drop-down menu of the widget, click on Customize widget. In the weather, for example, you can activate your location or indicate by hand where you are to get the weather forecast. In sports, you can choose the competitions and / or teams of your interest. Depending on the size of the widget, you will be able to see results from one, two or four events at a time.

When you add the widgets, they are placed one below the other. If you want to change their order, you can do it yourself by dragging and dropping widgets. When you hover your mouse or trackpad cursor over an item in the Windows 11 widget panel, a hand appears. That hand can point to links with a raised index finger or show an open hand.

By hovering over a blank space in a Windows 11 widget, you will see an open hand. Press and, without releasing, you can drag the widget up or to the side. The other widgets they will be relocating in the available space of the panel.