If you missed the Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday deals, no problem. Because On Amazon there are still more than incredible offers to renew the small and large appliances in your home.

From cleaning robots and cordless vacuum cleaners, to washing machines or refrigerators, to a chest freezer, with discounts that exceed 50% in some cases.





This Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner is 4 in 1: sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs. It has intelligent scrubbing with 3 levels suitable for all types of surfaces, and 6 cleaning modes: Auto, Edges, Manual, Room, Spiral and Back home. It is also programmable 24/7. It has iTech Smart 2.0 technology for smart navigation. Have a 54% discount. Usual price, 299 euros . Price of the Top Offer, 139 euros.

Cecotec Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber Conga 1990 Connected. 4in1, 1400 Pa, Control by App, Alexa and Google Home, Pet Brush, Smart Scrubbing, Autonomy 160min





This Cecotec robot vacuum cleaner has a 48% discount. It’s 4-in-1 as it sweeps, vacuums, mops and scrubs. It recharges and returns to the exact point where it left until cleaning the entire surface covered, and also has great suction power for deep cleaning, and a jalisco brush to remove the most imperceptible dirt. Usual price, 499 euros , Top Offer price: 259 euros.

Cecotec Robot vacuum cleaner and floor scrubber Conga 4690 Ultra. Laser Technology, Vacuum, Scrub, Sweep and Mop, RoomPlan, Optical Sensor, APP Control, 2700 Pa, 10 Modes, 2 Tanks, Remote Control





This cordless vacuum cleaner from Cecotec has a 37% discount. You can use it vertically, in broom mode, or as a handheld vacuum cleaner. It has maximum suction power and 360 design to remove dust from anywhere. The Smart Auto Mode is included that intelligently manages the suction power adapting to the type of brush, surface (hard floor or carpet) and amount of dirt. Using sensors and automatically, the vacuum cleaner detects the appropriate power in each situation. Usual price, 409 euros , Top Offer price, 259 euros.

Cecotec Cordless Broom Vacuum Cleaner Conga Rockstar 1500 Ultimate ErgoFlex. Digital Motor, 3 in 1, 680 W, 26 kPa, Automatic Mode, Flexible Tube, 90 Minutes of Battery Life, Accessory Kit





If you need a refrigerator, this Midea model has a 32% discount. It has tactile temperature control, and is large capacity, with 216 l, plus 104 l. freezer. Usual price, 749 euros , Top Offer price: 509 euros.

Midea KG7.20W – White A ++ Combi Refrigerator – No Frost – Free Installation – Large Capacity Refrigerator 216 L + 104L Freezer – Touch temperature control – Height: 1.86m – Width: 60cm





If you need a chest freezer, this Zanussi model has a capacity of 198 liters, and has a 47% discount. Usual price, 529.99 euros , offer price, 279.99 euros.

Zanussi ZCAN20FW1 Freezer Chest, 198 Liters Capacity, 1 Basket, Inverter Compressor, Quick Freeze, LCD Display, Acoustic and Visual Luminous Alarm, White





Among the Amazon offers we have found this Teka washing machine in white with front loading and energy efficiency class A +++. It has a 36% discount. Regular price: 499 euros , Top Offer price, 319.99 euros.

Teka TK4 1270, Washing Machine, Freestanding, Front Loading, Left, LCD, White

More information | Amazon