While many healthcare professionals think of Christmas as the most magical time of the year, there are those who find the Christmas season to be a very difficult time for the mental health.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD)

Some of the reasons people may struggle this time of year include seasonal affective disorder (SAD). As well as having reminders of unpleasant memories, feeling lonely or feeling exhausted from social events.

It is important to remember that it is not uncommon to struggle with your mental well-being at some point during the holiday period.

How can I take care of my mental health at Christmas?

Prioritizing your mental health for Christmas can come in many different ways depending on what you need. It could mean taking time or planning it carefully and sharing your energy in the way that best suits your well-being.

Using these tips can help you establish what makes it easier for you to navigate the holiday season.

1. Set limits and stick to them

Setting limits is a great way to help you stay mentally healthy this Christmas. There can be more demands than usual on both you and your time during Christmas, and for many, this can be exhausting and even cause distress. To take care of mental health in these settings, it can be helpful to set limits and manage expectations with friends and family.

2. Define the Christmas period

It might be helpful to set a start date and an end date for what you consider to be the Christmas period. Defining a specific holiday period, which can start and end whenever you want, can help you take more control in terms of how long the Christmas period lasts in your life.

While some may start preparing for Christmas in November, you can decide to run the holiday season from December 24 to January 1, for example. By shortening the time frame, it can be easier to administer.

3. Plan your time around mental health interruptions

There is no doubt that this is one of the busiest times of the year for many – you may have to buy gifts, family dinners. As well as Christmas games, decoration and many more things to occupy your time.

Alternatively, it can be a time when you may feel quite isolated or a reminder of memories from the past. Whatever circumstances make this time of year difficult for you, try to challenge this by setting aside time to refocus your attention on what is causing you distress.

This could be a 5 minute meditation practice at different points throughout the day. Plus a one-hour walk or a full day on the weekend to decompress and relax.

4. Avoid or reduce alcohol

During the Christmas season, alcohol can become more available and socially acceptable. If you already know that you are struggling, alcohol may seem like a way to calm your feelings. However, substances like these can worsen mental health in the long run.

5. Talk to someone

There is a perception that during Christmas everyone is happy. This can start to feel lonely if you don’t fit that familiar image. Sometimes when we are depressed and surrounded by others, we worry about how our mood is affecting the experiences of others. We may also worry that others do not have a good understanding of how we feel and may judge us negatively.

However, when we don’t share how we feel, we can feel misunderstood and more isolated. Sharing with someone we trust can be a useful exercise.

