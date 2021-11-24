7 tips to improve your relationship with parents

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 7 minutes

If you want to improve your relationship with your parents, be the one to take the first step. Understanding, communication and positivity will be the keys.

When adolescence arrives, it is common for communication between parents and children to be resentfulEither because young people are hostile and indifferent or because parents are unable to adapt to this new stage of their children and continue to treat them as children. In some cases, when the person becomes a young adult, the bond recovers, but in others, the discomfort becomes entrenched and lasts for decades. Therefore, no matter how old you are, we want to offer you some tips to improve your relationship with parents.

The ties that unite parents and children are among the most important and significant; For this reason, they are a source of great love and satisfaction, but they can also become the source of disputes. In most cases, our parents have not only given us life, but they have raised us in the best way they know how.

With their faults and mistakes, they are the most staunch people we have. So why not make an effort to be able to enjoy a healthy and rewarding bond with them?

Why is it necessary to improve the relationship with parents?

Everything would be easier if the relationships between parents and children were fluid, easy and kind all the time, but this is not the case for several reasons. In the first place, they are very intense and intimate affective bonds, which impact both parties and they carry a great deal of demands and expectations.

Thus, parents expect their children to be in a certain way, to fulfill what they projected for them; and children, for their part, expect their parents to conform to that ideal of parents that they have in mind. When this does not happen (and it is impossible for it to happen 100%), resentments, resentments, disappointments, anger arise, which end up tarnishing the bond.

Definitely, in this relationship it is projected the deepest part of each one. If we are not aware of it, we can lash out at the other.

On the other hand, generational gap it can also cause problems. The times are different, the rhythms, the needs, the lifestyle; What was useful and appropriate for the parents may not be so for the children.

This entails children feel misunderstood and parents ignored. If communication and understanding are not achieved by both parties, difficulties and conflicts are served.

How to improve the relationship with parents?

It is essential to remember that when a relationship is not working properly, it is the responsibility of everyone involved. No matter what negative characteristics you think your parents possess, you can do a lot to make your exchanges more enjoyable. Here are some guidelines and tips.

Conflicts with parents are inevitable, but we can work on them to improve the relationship.

1. Heal the past

To improve the relationship with parents is fundamental forgive And leave the past behind To leave it behind you have to heal it.

Perhaps you feel that your parents did not offer you the love or support you needed, that their actions or their words hurt you, that they did not give you the education or life you deserved. You have the right to feel this way, but if you don’t work on those emotions, the pain will continue.

Going to a professional can help you heal your childhood, integrate your past experiences and understand that now you are responsible for your happiness. From this point you will be much more able to modify the current link.

2. Do an empathy and understanding exercise

As a result of the above, it is very positive to remember that your parents are people too. That is to say, they’re human and they do it and they did the best they could.

Sit down and talk to them, ask them about their life, about their childhood, about the difficulties they went through. This will help you look at them from a new, more compassionate perspective. Understanding where they come from can help you understand why they are the way they are and why they act the way they do.

3. Independence and limits

Often times when children leave home, strained relationships soften, and this is because both parents and children have their own space. However, if you are still a teenager, you can also set certain limits and seek an independence that is more comfortable and enjoyable for everyone.

For example, show that you are responsible and take charge of your studies, the order in your room and the tasks that correspond to you at home. Thus your parents will not have to chase you or insist you to comply.

At the same time, your parents will begin to perceive you as a mature, responsible and trustworthy person. His attitude towards you will also change.

4. Express yourself assertively

Assertiveness is a great skill when it comes to communicating with others, expressing disagreement, or making requests. And is that allows us to express what we think without resorting to violence, shouting or disrespecting, but without having to suppress our feelings.

To practice assertiveness you can apply the following guidelines:

Be firm in your message, but don’t raise your voice do not disrespect.

do not disrespect. Speak from what you feel, instead of recriminating something to the other. “When you compare me with my brother I feel humiliated” is better than “You don’t stop humiliating me all the time”.

Make clear requests: for instance, “I would like you not to repeat to me all the time what I have to do and that you trust that I will be responsible”.

for instance, “I would like you not to repeat to me all the time what I have to do and that you trust that I will be responsible”. Remark the win for all: for instance, “This way we wouldn’t argue so much and we could get along better, which is what I want”.

5. Hope for the best and acknowledge it

You may have gotten used to thinking about your parents in a certain way. Perhaps, that they are too strict or uncompromising or that they always criticize you.

However, perform the exercise of try to identify those behaviors that you like and value them. When they compliment you or show you support, keep it in mind and appreciate it. In this way, you will not only begin to see them from another prism, but you will also allow them to continue relating to you in this positive way.

6. Having peace is healthier than being right

When anger, frustration or ego dominate us, we are unable to reason and can engage in useless discussions. Even saying things that we later regret.

For this reason, it is important that you make a firm determination to choose your battles, to learn to breathe so as not to explode, and to deliberately choose your words. Having peace is healthier than being right. Keeping quiet is not weakness and not getting into a fight is sometimes the best decision for yourself and others.

Assertive communication is a way of establishing relationships from another place, less violent and aggressive.

7. Keep your mind and heart open

Finally, remember that your parents have given you life, their time and their affection, even if it did not happen the way you would like it to. For this, you can honor them and thus reconcile yourself with them.

Keep in mind that those teachings and advice of his that you reject may be useful to you; Therefore, be open to share moments and conversations with the true intention of listening. Keep your mind and heart open to them. Finally, improving the relationship with parents results in our own peace and well-being. Do it for you

Improving the relationship with parents is not looking for perfection

Even if you follow the previous tips, you should know that there may still be discrepancies and conflicts on different occasions. Nobody is perfect, neither the children nor the parents.

However, by changing your attitude you will be able to face them in a healthier and more positive way. Relationships transform based on what we put into them; start by putting more of yourself and you will reap great joys.

