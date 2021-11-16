Teleworking is a reality for many people, so you have to maintain certain rules in order to be as efficient as possible and, in addition, not be overwhelmed or have problems.

When teleworking, you have to follow certain guidelines in order to have the most pleasant experience possible and, furthermore, to be as efficient as possible. We have decided to shed some light on this and offer you seven tips to carry out teleworking as well as possible.

And, is that, teleworking is now a reality that has come to impose itself in many companies. If you have worked your whole life and now you have the possibility to start teleworking, the experience may not be what you expect. So the first thing is to have an open mind about it.

Organization is key

Teleworking does not imply doing what you want at any time of the day. Teleworking is still working remotely, so it is essential to have an organization that allows you to keep up with the company and perform all tasks during the day stipulated in the contract.

Do not leave for later what can be done now

Spinning with the organization, in teleworking there is a maxim and, that is, you have to comply with the schedule whenever possible. You should not and is not recommended to do some of the work at hours that do not correspond to the work hours. Always avoid getting into the “I’ll finish it later” mentality.

Watch over your safety

By telecommuting, a part of our home becomes our office during the hours we work. Safety is important and, even if it may not seem like it, workplace risks still exist. So it is advisable to take into account any type of danger that may originate in this environment.

Share and communicate with your colleagues

Communication is important in maintaining a relaxed and relaxed atmosphere. To the telework a sense of isolation is generated, but this can be avoided by chatting with colleagues or at least trying to make some work-themed video calls.

Try to clear yourself every hour

Something that is very common when teleworking is that we tend to spend hours and hours in front of the computer, in an office there are coffee breaks or distractions. At home these elements disappear completely and the sessions tend to last much longer than normal. So taking breaks every hour is recommended.

The routine can be your friend

Working is routine, but teleworking has so many factors that the feeling of routine is more pressing and can even be oppressive. That is why it is always better to have a planning that allows you to avoid falling into this routine. The breaks or moments of leisure are essential.

Avoid distractions

In an office there are many distractions, but the comfort of home can create an environment in which entertainment prevails over work. You must try to avoid this at all costs because it is most likely that you will not be able to meet the objectives of each day.