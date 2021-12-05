If you are fond of video games you already know that not a cheap hobby. However, there are many opportunities to play video games without spending a lot of money, even free. There are many platforms that are committed to this sector and among their offer they are already including games that can be get free additional. A good example of this is Amazon Prime or Netflix, which added the first video games to its platform. So here are some tips and tricks to save on video games.

When the Christmas season approaches, everyone looks for gift ideas. The truth is that video games are a good option to surprise both children and adults because it is an entertainment for all ages. There are games recommended especially for children and others for those over 18 that may show inappropriate content for the little ones. In order not to be wrong, you just have to take into account the PEGI of the game which is an age rating system.

Tips and tricks to save on video games

If you already have that clear, now let’s talk about the important thing: How to save on video games? There are many tricks to avoid spending a lot of money on games or consoles during the year. Here are the best tips to help you find opportunities, offers on video games and gaming accessories. Like Netflix, the major video game companies have streaming platforms to enjoy dozens of games for a monthly or yearly subscription. And we already anticipate that all these tricks are worth it.

Xbox Game Pass for 1 euro

Xbox Game Pass is the best streaming service of video games for consoles and PC. Microsoft has been improving this platform for years, where players can access hundreds of old and current games for play them whenever they want. The standard monthly plan costs 9.99 euros and the premium is 12.99 euros, but includes Xbox Live Gold with online multiplayer and EA Play with Electronic Arts games like FIFA 22.

All that at the same price, but also from time to time the subscription stays at 1 euro the first month or you can even renew for the same price. Taking into account that GOLD costs 6.99 euros per month, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is the best option if you want to save in video games. Besides games Xbox exclusives, you can also enjoy multiplatform games on your console or PC. Finally, it should be noted that many games are released simultaneously on the platform as it happened with Forza Horizon 5, so you will have it from day 1.

Free games from Epic Games and Amazon Prime

There are many games that follow the free-to-play business model and this means that you can download and play totally free. Fortnite or Rocket League are just some of the best free games available. At AlfaBetaJuega we announce all free games from platforms such as Epic Games or Amazon. On the one hand, Amazon Prime subscribers they can benefit from many benefits and that includes a number of free games per month that can be downloaded. These are generally indie games, but they do offer higher-budget titles from time to time.

In any case, Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, has become strong here. He launched your own digital store to compete with Steam and as an incentive give away free video games very often. Registering on the platform has no additional cost, so it is currently one of the best options to play for free. very good and recent titles. Some of the games he has given away are: GTA V, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Alan Wake, Alien Isolation or Borderlands 2.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday before Christmas

Who does not know Black Friday? Is about a period of sales which begins on the last Friday in November, although currently companies can start with their discounts one week before. It is an essential date to save a lot of money on video games. During Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday (following Monday), they can be found offers in both video games and consoles and gaming accessories.

Therefore, it is key to enter the different stores to see what those days offer: Carrefour, GAME, Amazon, Fnac and many more. They all celebrate Black Friday, so you just have to look for the best prices. With a bit of luck you can buy Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox games between 20 and 30 euros.

Steam Summer Deals

Steam is the most popular digital gaming platform among PC gamers and it is no wonder. Have million games available and helps give visibility to independent developers. So in addition to being a very comfortable tool, it also allows you to have a generous library with games of all genres. On Steam you can always find offers and free games during the weekend.

However, Steam celebrates several sales throughout the year that you have to keep under control. There are a total of 7 sale periods, but we especially highlight 4 periods that coincide with the seasons of the year. Are the most anticipated dates by Steam users and where are the juiciest discounts: spring, summer, fall and Christmas. Each year they have a certain date, but we assure you that you will not regret it. There are games for less than 20 euros and even 10.

Download free PlayStation Plus games

We already warned you that there was offers for everyone players, it doesn’t matter on which platform you play. But if you’re new, we’ll quickly explain what PlayStation Plus is. It is a subscription service to access online multiplayer functions, exclusive discounts and free games that PlayStation gives away monthly. The latter is what you are interested in for play without spending a lot of money.

Every month you can download free PlayStation Plus games which has an annual price of 59.99 euros. Of course, throughout the year you can take advantage of different discounts in stores to enjoy these advantages for less money and in exchange you will have between 30 and 36 free games year. Usually Sony gives away 2 or 3 games and you can play them as long as you have an active subscription on your PS4 or PS5.

Share games with a friend

Perhaps the most obvious tip, but not everyone knows it. Currently the platforms allow share video games from a console or Steam account more easily. The latter has a system known as Steam Family Share to authorize the family loan to another user. This has its limitations, since cannot be played in a shared library on 2 or more computers at the same time.

Something similar is the PlayStation or Nintendo Switch system. To do this, you need to log in with your account on your friend’s console and make it the main PS4. On Switch you can do the same to turn the secondary console into the main one and you have to log in to the original console again so that both users have access to the same games. In short, you can pay a game between 2 people and play it at a different time. Never simultaneously.

Look for long or competitive games

It is not a joke. It seems like a no-brainer, but open world games can give you a lot hours of entertainment at a reasonable price. They are a good idea if what you are looking for is make your purchases profitable the maximum possible. You can also buy competitive multiplayer games for enjoy games with friends and other people thanks to online. We talk about games like FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Fortnite, Overwatch and any game that does not have a specific ending.

Along the same lines, we can include in this group the games that launch downloadable content and updates from time to time. This will allow you exploit the possibilities of the game to the maximum without spending more money.

You have already seen that it is possible play video games at a good price. If you keep all these tips in mind, you can save a lot of money. We also remind you that you can wait a month after the launch of the games for find it with some discount. In any case, pay attention to the video game offers of AlfaBetaJuega because you will find interesting offers.