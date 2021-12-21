It depends on the personal situation of each user, the one that O2 does not offer no tie with permanence and penalties it may be one of its greatest attractions for all those who want the freedom to change operator when it suits them best.

If you are one of those who hates ties and runs away from operators that force you to have a stay of several months when hiring some of their services, at O2 we will not waste a minute reading a permanence clause, because it does not exist. According to the company’s values, they state that they will not try at any time to retain their customers by offering some type of discount.

O2 was presented in Spain at the end of 2018 as Telefónica’s option to compete in the low cost operator market. O2’s rate proposal competes directly with that of Digi or Lowi and these are some of the aspects that we have to take into account before hiring any of O2’s services.

Unlimited calls

In the case of convergent fiber and mobile rates, both fixed and mobile include unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles. Also the mobile-only rates, the additional mobile lines and the fiber-only rate have unlimited calls, so with O2 we will not have to worry about the number of calls or minutes that we talk in any of the cases.

Unlimited data

However, the Movistar MVNO does not have the option of having a mobile rate with unlimited data. In the case of hiring atThe maximum number of mobile phones is 30 GB to navigate. If we use up the megabytes of our rate, we will have to choose to contract bonuses with extra data. With these bonuses you can continue browsing at maximum speed and there are two options: 5 GB for 5 euros or 30 GB for 10 euros.

On the other hand, if we contract a rate converged fiber and mobile and maximum gigabytes to navigate that we can have are 60 GB. In addition to being able to buy an extra data voucher, O2 also allows you to share data with the additional lines of the same contract.

Additional mobile lines

Regarding the contracting of additional lines, we have two options depending on the convergent fiber and mobile tariff that we have contracted. Additional lines associated with a fiber can share the service of share data for free through the O2 app. If we activate it, automatically all the lines will begin to share data between them.

30 GB additional mobile line

With unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles with 30 GB to navigate available for the rate of Fiber 600 Mb and Mobile 60 GB, Fiber 600 Mb and Mobile 30 GB and Fiber 500 Mb and Mobile 30 GB for 15 euros per month each additional line up to a maximum of four.

Additional 10 GB mobile line

With unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles with 10 GB to navigate available for the rate of Fiber 300 Mb and Mobile 25 GB and Fiber 100 Mb and Mobile 10 GB for 10 euros per month each additional line up to a maximum of four.

1 Gbps fiber

If we are looking at O2 for the possibility of contracting 1 Gbps fiber, this operator does not have this possibility. The maximum fiber speed contractable with O2 is 600 Mb if we are interested in contracting a fiber and mobile tariff. The The most complete option is 600 Mb and 60 GB fiber to browse for 50 euros per month.

Billing

Each operator establishes a billing cycle Therefore, if we contract any of the O2 rates, we should know what the billing cycle of this operator is. In this case, it begins on the 18th of each month and ends on the 17th of the following month and it is not possible to modify these dates always being the same.

On the other hand, the collection of the invoice is issued on the 1st of each month. If it coincides with a holiday, the payment will be made the next day. In addition, at any time we can view and download the invoices through the O2 application.

It has no television service

If you carry out a portability from Movistar to O2, you will lose Movistar +, since O2 does not have a television service. Whether you come from Movistar or from any operator, the television alternative that O2 offers is the hiring of Movistar + Lite to access quality television content.