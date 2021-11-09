7 teachings of The Little Prince to be a better person

The pages of The Little Prince can teach you more than you think. We present you 7 lessons that you can apply in your daily life.

The Little Prince is one of the most successful works of all time. It was written by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and published in 1943. Since then it has been translated into some 300 languages ​​and has seen thousands of editions.. The fact that he continues to be so popular is due to the validity of his ideas. This is why we have prepared the best teachings of The little Prince to be a better person.

A careful reading of the work will allow us to gather learnings about love, friendship, perseverance or happiness. Some of these are deeper than we imagine, and may even go unnoticed on a quick read. Based on phrases taken from the work, we have gathered 7 teachings from The little Prince about life.

The best teachings of The Little Prince

400 million readers around the world make The little Prince one of the most successful works written in French. It is no coincidence that his lines have fallen in love with grown-up boys, to the point that his pages never go out of style.

If the book were only composed of a good story, it would have been forgotten a long time ago, or in any case it would not be as popular. To synthesize some ideas contained in it, we present you the best teachings of The little Prince.

1. Don’t be obsessed with numbers

An apprenticeship that we find a couple of times in the play. We transcribe two of them so that you can remember them before commenting on them:

“Adults really like numbers. When you introduce them to a new friend, they never ask you the kinds of questions they should ask you like: What kind of voice does he have? What are your favorite games? Do you collect butterflies? Instead, they ask things like: How old is he? How much money does your father make? “ “The men of your planet grow five thousand roses in the same garden and they cannot find what they are looking for. And yet, what they are looking for may well be found in a single rose “

The metaphor behind these ideas is avoiding greed. Greed is the inordinate desire to possess many things in your life. Money, friends, love and goods, for example. If you just focus on the numbers, it will never be enough for you. A single friend can give you as much or more than a thousand, so numbers are not important.

2. Judge by actions, not words

People are measured by what they do, not so much by what they think or say. In fact, one of the teachings of The Little Prince is to value facts over promises.

One of the teachings of The little Prince that you can apply to others, but also to yourself. Let’s see what the exact words are in the work:

“I did not understand anything then! I should have judged her by her actions and not by her words. The flower perfumed and illuminated my life and I should never have fled from there! “

No matter how many times we’ve heard it, we never end up applying this advice. Regardless of words and promises, actions are what we must give importance to. A promise is empty words if it is not complemented by the action. An expression of love is meaningless when it is not demonstrated.

3. Reconnect with your capacity for wonder

A capacity that is also associated with your childlike essence. In the work we find dozens of criticisms of life and adult thought, since it has been completely disconnected from the ability to be amazed:

“Older people can never understand something on their own and it is very boring for children to have to explain them over and over again” “All adults were once children, but only a few remember it”

You can only be amazed when you look at things from the eyes of a child. So each new life experience will seem fun, happy and wonderful.. When you do it from the prism of an adult, things seem boring to you. It is enough to analyze the emotion of a child when facing a new episode in his life to discover the importance of this idea.

4. Look beyond the surface

It may be the greatest learning of The little Prince, or at least one of the most frequently repeated. It is also the most popular, as it has become the emblem of the work. Let’s look at some excerpts that refer to looking beyond the surface:

“And now here is my secret, a very simple secret: only with the heart can it be seen correctly; what is essential is invisible to the eye “ But the eyes are blind. You have to look with your heart “

Can you see the friendship? And love? What does it tell us about respect, solidarity, or kindness? You cannot touch all these elements, and this does not mean that they do not exist. Seeing beyond what you have in front of you is another of the great teachings of The little Prince.

5. Learn to judge yourself

It is very easy to point out the defects of others, not so much when we apply this exercise to ourselves. This idea is manifested in the work in lines like the following:

“It is much more difficult to judge yourself than to judge others. If you manage to judge yourself well, you are a true sage “

Before pointing out, exposing or criticizing an action, a defect or the words of others, you should do an introspection exercise. You will find that many of the things that you disapprove of, you also do or have done in your life. And realizing this is good, only then can you correct them and set limits when judging.

6. Take care of and appreciate the things you have

From material goods to interpersonal relationships, with The little Prince We reflect on the importance of giving value to what we already have.

As we have already pointed out in other reflections on the teachings of The little Prince, our society is built to want more. In the process we forget to care for, value and treasure what we already have. This is reminded us in the following ideas:

“You become responsible for what you have tamed” “It was but a fox like a hundred thousand others. But I made him my friend and now he is unique in the world “

The moment you appreciate what you already have, you discover that life is not about adding and adding without stopping. You understand that many of the things you have today were your longing long ago. This applies both to the people around you, your achievements and of course your material assets.

7. Letting go of people is a way of loving

The idea of ​​letting go, of letting go, of letting others go is another constant in the work. As in the previous reflections, we leave you with a passage in which this principle is synthesized:

“To love is to wish the best for the other, even when they have very different motivations. To love is to allow you to be happy, even when your path is different from mine. It is a disinterested feeling that is born in giving oneself, it is giving oneself completely from the heart. That is why love will never be the cause of suffering “

Love can only cause pleasure, never suffering. What causes suffering is jealousy, pathological attachment or dependence; elements that are developed by an inadequate, incorrect or misinterpreted management of love.

As you can see, the one that is known worldwide to The beginning as a play for children it is something that must be qualified. We have presented you only 7 teachings, although on its pages you find dozens more. Do not stop rereading the work again to apply all these in your life.

