5 series and movies worth subscribing to Disney +

Here you will find reasons enough to subscribe to Disney +, since there are series and movies that are worth it. Many come straight from the movies like Black Widow and Shang-Chi, the latest Marvel releases.

Hawk Eye

We start the list with a recent Marvel premiere. This is Hawkeye, a series that focuses on the superhero Clint Barton who lives in New York City after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel fans will know what was not seen in the movies, since this character has had a more discreet participation than we would have liked.

Not only does it focus on Hawkeye, a retired Avenger, but it seems that Kate Bishop will take over in the near future. Barton will have to ask for help from this young and skilled archer to be able to reunite with his family.

The Book of Boba Fett

Did you like The Mandalorian? So you can’t miss this Boba Fett spin-off which follows the adventures of the famous bounty hunter across the galaxy. The star wars fans They are enjoying the latest series that give a deeper insight into this universe. Boba Fett will be accompanied in this series by his faithful mercenary companion Fennec shand.

While traveling through the underworld of the Galaxy, both protagonists decide to return to the sands of tatooine to be able to claim the territory they had ruled at the time Jabba the hutt and his criminal group. This series premieres on December 29, so we will have to wait a bit to see it.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The good thing about Disney + is that it includes all the movies from the factory that are premiered in the cinema. You barely have to wait a couple of months to see it from the comfort of your home. Shang-Chi is one of the last major premieres in the catalog and it features a very peculiar marvel superhero. Shang-Chi is a good martial arts fighter and is forced to travel to china to stop his father.

Although it is a Marvel movie, it has a very different style to the other films and has been very well received at the box office. Something similar happened to Black Panther. In any case, some scenes will give you the key to see how shang-chi fits throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but you’ll have to see it for yourself to understand it.

Black widow

Practically all avengers have had their home movies. Everyone except Black Widow despite being one of the most important heroines from Marvel. Therefore, it was only fair that Scarlett Johansson starred in the individual film where she delves into the Natasha Romanoff’s tough childhood and his sister, used as weapons of war. With this film they are guaranteed large doses of action and a very subtle humor that we love.

Again, what is interesting about this film are the details that help to connect the story with the other films of the UCM. Here the story of Romanoff is explained as KGB spy, as well as his arrival in America and his relationship with the Avengers. Because the plot happens between the events of Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Cruella

It is another of the great premieres of the year with a magnificent Emma Stone in the role of Cruella de Vil. On this occasion, Disney shows us a different version of the character of 101 Dalmatians to explain the origin of their evil. The Cruella’s childhood hasn’t been easy and soon becomes interested in fashion, so her main goal in life is to become a renowned designer.

As you can see, this story has little or nothing to do with the animated film. But we assure you that it is one of the best live-action movies what Disney has done so far and has nods to the classic that you will love. Why is Cruella an evil character? In this tape you can discover their reasons.

Jungle cruise

Are you looking for adventures like the old ones? Then Jungle Cruise is going to love you because it is a movie with a fascinating setting reminiscent of other mythical stories. This time Frank is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that runs through the Amazon rainforest at the beginning of the 20th century. Your mission will be to lead the scientist Lily Houghton and his brother to find a tree with healing powers, according to the legends.

Along the way you will find many adversities and challenges that will prevent you from reaching your destination. A German expedition is also looking for this tree, something that inevitably reminds us of the adventures of Indiana Jones. looking for miraculous artifacts. So there is no lack of action and a touch of humor in the style of Dwayne johnson in the role of Frank.

Murder on the Orient Express

The classic novel of Christie Agatha It has had many adaptations and this is one of the last. In December it will be included in the Disney + catalog, where you can learn about the famous history of the Orient Express and its passengers. During the trip a man is murdered and Hercule Poirot will find out who he is the person responsible for the crime.

Not only will you have to analyze all tracks find, but will interrogate all passengers to find evidence. Without a doubt, Murder on the Orient Express is a movie that is well worth it and will appeal to lovers of detective novels. And what is better, the viewer can draw your own conclusions to find the killer.

