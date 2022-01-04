Can you do digital advertising without using the Google and Facebook platforms (Alphabet and Meta)? The answer is yes and it can be very attractive to brands that want to explore new options.

For almost a decade, Internet advertising has been increasingly concentrated until reaching what many consider a duopoly made up of Google and Facebook, which at the end of 2021 have 52.4% of the market. Now, who has the remaining 47.6%?

There is a third player who by the way is just as powerful as the previous ones and has been growing strong in the last 5 years and with the pandemic he was one of the great beneficiaries; I am referring to Amazon, which currently has 11.6% of the advertising market.

Ok, these three players account for 64%, the remaining 36% is divided by other platforms that are worth exploring for the variety they offer or the niches they focus on.

The first platforms are alternatives similar to what Google and Facebook offer in terms of audience, prices and way of working. The following are part of the open internet and offer a whole range of Omnichannel options through programmatic advertising.

Twitter Ads https://ads.twitter.com

The Twitter advertising platform has been around for some time, but in the last 3 years it has received several improvements that make it a great option to reach not so specific, but geographically delimited, segments.

Linkedin Ads https://business.linkedin.com/

If the focus is more B2B, Linked in ads can be very effective.

One of the great advantages offered by this platform is the possibility of segmenting according to the professional profile we are looking for, considering education options, position, years of experience, among others.

There are several types of ads: Sponsored Content, Sponsored InMail, Dynamic Ads, and Text Ads.

AdRoll https://www.adroll.com/

This is one of the most used platforms by ecommerce sites, founded in 2007, in a very short time it has become the favorite of sites that seek to optimize their traffic to the maximum to achieve conversion through retargeting tools.

Adroll uses artificial intelligence algorithms to predict shopping patterns and online store performance. They have up-to-date information from thousands of sites around the world, allowing them to predict visitor behavior.

Open internet platforms

These platforms work independently of the large consortiums and conglomerates of digital or traditional media and function as SSP (Supply Side Platform or Sell Side Platform). An SSP forms an ecosystem of digital properties that allow you to manage advertising programmatically. An advantage of these platforms is the transparency they manage in the prices and the scope of the campaigns, unlike the “boxed platforms” as the “big ones” call it.

Magnite https://www.magnite.com/?lang=es

This platform is the largest independent advertising SSP with a true omnichannel approach. Founded in 2020, it is establishing itself as a very profitable option for strategies that require combining advertising on different channels including TV.

The Trade Desk https://www.thetradedesk.com/es

This SSP platform is very robust and complete, with support for omnichannel campaigns in practically any medium, from CTV, audio, video, native, mobile and of course display. It has a network of more than 225 partners with a large inventory worldwide.

Openx https://www.openx.com/

This is a very popular platform with sites generating content and wanting to market their inventory as it is very easy to implement and run. On the other hand, advertisers find a large inventory of more than 130,000 sites, although the platform is not as friendly as the previous ones.

Taboola https://www.taboola.com/es/

Taboola proclaims itself as the largest content platform on the Internet, founded in 2007, it is one of the ones that has grown the most in recent years, thanks to its native advertising, which does not look like advertising.

Taboola currently has more than 1,500 million unique users per month and several large brands have begun to see it with a real alternative for generating quality traffic.

conclusion

Today more than ever it is worth trying something new, and all the options I include are real opportunities for successful campaigns that can replace or complement actions on Google and Facebook. Let’s try

Knowledge that is not shared completely loses its value!